Yellow warning of rain and sleet in 17 counties tonight and tomorrow

Met Éireann and Met UK have issued a yellow rain warning predicting between 30-50 mm of rain in the 24 hours from 9.00 pm tonight.

People on the road are warned to be careful as there may be dirt on the roads and rivers may leak their banks. Danger is exacerbated in hanging areas where slopes are flooded and roads are at risk of flooding.

This rainfall is forecast in 11 counties in the west and north – Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim, Longford, Westmeath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan and in the six counties from north of the border – Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

UK weathermen have also warned that heavy rain and snow on hills tomorrow and Wednesday could disrupt traffic in the north of the country.