YMusic, an app to download music from YouTube

By Brian Adam
Although there are several quality streaming music services with large catalogs, it seems that YouTube is never missing anything. The great video platform has all the music we are looking for and this has made it the favorite tool of many to listen to music. Therefore, we will present you an app that will help you download that music from YouTube.

Its name is YMusic and it is a client for this platform where you can play content and also download it.

What you needed to download music from YouTube

There is a lot of music that you will find on Apple Music and not on Spotify and vice versa, however, all this music is available on YouTube. Thousands of people base their musical consumption on this platform and it is no wonder. Access is fast from all media and if we use it on the smartphone from Chrome, we can put the playback in the background. However, when we require the download of any song we must opt ​​for web services.

Therefore, we have an excellent ally in YMusic that will allow us not only to play content from YouTube, but also to download it. The process of using the app is really simple and will allow you to have all the music you want in your local storage.

It should be noted that by its nature, the app is not on Google Play, however, we can obtain it from its own website. When executing it, we will notice that the interface is somewhat similar to that of YouTube on mobile. In that sense, the process of use is similar, it will only be enough to do the search and see the results.

To download the material, you will only have to touch the button with the 3 points and in the menu that appears you will see “Save offline”. Tapping this option will start downloading the audio so you can enjoy it offline.

YMusic is an app worth trying if you are looking for an option to download music from YouTube. It’s free, it works well and it will allow you to have all the musical content you want on your computer.

To obtain the, follow this link.

.

