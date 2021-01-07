“You are mistaking yourself as a woman”: this is how Alessandra Rosaldo reacted to Eugenio Derbez’s joke on TikTok

- Advertisement -

The Derbez family rarely have dull days. Or at least, that’s what it seems to see their publications on social networks, where they continually share confidences, choreographies, games, fights and also, funny moments, like the one recently uploaded Eugenio Derbez to his TikTok account.

The Mexican actor wanted to play a joke on his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, and dared to do one of the things that bothered him the most: call her by another name.

“Ale is shocked that they change his name. I’m going to bother her with that right now, check ”, explained the protagonist of the P. Luche family in the first seconds of the video.

“What happened Sandrita?”, he questioned his wife when entering the kitchen of his house.

Seeing him, Alessandra seems confused, as if trying to guess what her husband is up to.

– “What do you do?”, asked the singer. “How did you tell me?” She added annoyed.

– “Nothing here recording”Eugenio explained calmly.

– “As you told me?”she insisted.

– “Sandrita! Sandra! ”The actor repeated.

– “You are mistaking yourself as a woman”, Rosaldo answered.

Then, the interpreter clarified that it was not a mistake, but since her name is Alessandra, he can use either of the two names, Ale or Sandra, and change them whenever he wants.

– “There are days that I tell you Ale, and others that I tell you Sandra,” he explained.

– “It’s not true, you’ve never told me Sandra. Never in the life”.

– “Well today I decided to call you Sandra because I already realized that you have two names.”

– “Is it supposed to be a joke?” She asked him more amused, and aware that he was recording her with his cell phone.

At that time, the artist complained that he suffers the same, since they often mistake his name and call him Eugenio Berbez or Berdez, so she should not be angry if they called her Sandrita. In just a few hours, the joke achieved more than a million views on TikTok and more than 305,000 likes.

The videos shared by the members of the famous family on Instagram are just a small appetizer of what we will see in the second season of the reality show “On a trip with the Derbez”, which will premiere on Amazon Prime in 2021.

Eugenio Derbez, his current wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, and the actor’s four children, Aslinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo and Aitana They will embark on a new adventure and show in front of the cameras every second of their journey. Although this time, they will without Mauricio Ochmann, and without Kailani, Aislinn’s ex-husband and daughter. Absences that were already explained last December.

“He left us, not us him”said Eugenio about the actor’s departure from Do it like a man and There I order you.

“They are very heavy, tiring trips, Kai is barely two years old and if the first one was torture and we were not willing to make it another torture for her … We’ll see later when she’s older and she decides if she wants to go or not, “added the protagonist of La Casa de las Flores about the absence of her daughter.

