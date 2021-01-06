“You are very sick”: José Eduardo Derbez revealed his most “toxic” side in a love relationship

- Advertisement -

Jose Eduardo Derbez He is one of the most beloved actors and influencers in Mexican entertainment. His funny anecdotes, his work on the screen or social networks and the family from which he comes have placed him as one of the favorites among entertainment, and now He talked about how he defends himself against his girlfriend in a fight triggered by jealousy.

The 29-year-old recalled the time he had a big problem with his ex-partner for meeting some friends and how he overcomes many of the conflicts caused by jealousy.

According to José Eduardo, his technique is called “flipped tortilla”, which in Mexico refers to diverting attention from the initial conflict and focusing it on a new one from the other person.

The actor made a special recommendation to members of the male gender: take screenshots of aspects “that annoy you” from social networks or conversations with the couple and keep them in a special folder.

“When there is a flipped tortilla or a ped * towards the man, you go in and take out ‘this’, ‘this’ or ‘this’. Depending on how serious the problem is, you look for the argument and how many you send (screenshot) … and then she is going to say ‘don’t mind that no’ and changed the subject”She said to the amazement of the podcast hosts Wined of the also actresses Daniela Luján, Mariana Botas and Jessica Segura.

The answer did not quite please the members of A family of ten, who quickly described the son of Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez as a “toxic” and “sick” person.

“You are very toxic. Never in my life have I kept a folder with files. If you are very sick ”, said Mariana Botas, supported by Daniela Luján.

Jessica Segura hinted that they would better edit said statement so as not to reveal the hidden side of José Eduardo Derbez, but the actress who plays Martina in the successful Televisa comedy series responded bluntly: “Not that they know who wants to be their girlfriends, that they will keep their clothes and sing them at the worst moment.”

“Better not make me cough and I do not get anything”, The influencer with more than a million subscribers on YouTube defended himself with laughter.

The young man who has appeared in How poor so rich and income frozen He also confessed the occasion that he had a strong conflict with one of his ex-girlfriends for meeting with two friends.

“Many times the man feels guilty without having done anything wrong”, began the son of Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez.

According to José Eduardo, on that occasion he invited a friend to his house and he arrived with two more friends, which upset his ex-partner because he never mentioned their presence.

The ex-girlfriend of the youtuber discovered the omission because she made a mistake when sending a photo in which he appeared alone: ​​“Instead of telling me ‘how handsome’ he was ‘and the bag behind’ … we get very nervous, because the woman not the gun from to ask * the first time. They give you the opportunity to shit * more ”.

José Eduardo Derbez described this relationship as toxic and made it clear that the conflict was caused by that.

The famous influencer gained a large following last year when he made himself appear more transparent in videos of this type, where he reveals funny stories from his life or that of his family.

