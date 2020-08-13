Tech NewsAppsArtificial IntelligenceCommunicationEditor's PickHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp

You can already detect ‘fake news’ through WhatsApp, do you know how?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Since the pandemic started and we were all confined in mid-March, There have been many news that have reached the media talking about the proliferation of fake news through the chats of the main messaging apps and social networks. And WhatsApp has been one of the most significant, with some decisions that have raised a lot of dust.

And not so much because he decided to censor content, as to limit the number of times we could forward those messages that, for whatever reason, they ended up going viral. The problem is that sometimes, what those links, images, videos or audio notes that they sent us told us were not part of reality or, if they were, unverifiable sources and therefore information on which to keep a certain distance.

New fact check tool

As a consequence of this proliferation of information in all senses, the figures of fast checkers appeared, companies dedicated exclusively to denying, or confirming, information that could be branded as hoaxes or false. Now, WhatsApp prefers that we carry out this process and has released, at last, an option that allows us to know in a very short time if we are facing a manipulation, a lie or the opposite.

New font verification system on WhatsApp.

This tool, which we talked about a few months ago, is a magnifying glass that allows us to search the internet for any link that reaches our chats, in such a way that when touching it on a “highly forwarded” link, WhatsApp will ask us “Would you like to search for this on the internet?”. If we accept, the app will upload the link to Google and respond to us with a page full of results.

It will be there when, when seeing the main sources that the search engine returns to us, Let’s decide if what they have sent us is true or not. That is, if you verify that this news appears published in prestigious media, you can give it a letter of nature and accept it as reliable, while if it is not, you would not be too wrong to classify it within those sites designed to intoxicate and create currents of opinion on facts that either have not occurred, or do so, hardly any hints of reality remain.

Be that as it may, and with the panorama of social networks and content that come and go daily from our phones, It begins to be advisable to set by default the option “distrust” of everything that other contacts send us. And there is nothing better than having a list of trusted information sites to have, at least, a perception of reality as reliable as possible and not depend so much on the virality of what comes to us through WhatsApp.

 

