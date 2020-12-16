Tech NewsApps

You can create your own opera with the latest Google Arts & Culture experiment

By Brian Adam
0
0
You can create your own opera with the latest Google Arts & Culture experiment
You Can Create Your Own Opera With The Latest Google

Must Read

How to?

37 regalos para niños y adolescentes para promover las vocaciones en informática y programación

Brian Adam - 0
Si por Navidad queremos regalar tecnología a un niño o adolescente, pensar en un regalo que promueva vocaciones en programación, robótica e...
Read more
Social Networks

Why is Reddit actually buying Dubsmash?

Brian Adam - 0
Reddit buys Dubsmash. This surprising news is what drives the digital community in December 2020. What does a news aggregator and discussion...
Read more
Android

Realme 7i, analysis: almost ‘nuclear’ autonomy in a very economical mobile

Brian Adam - 0
The Realme 7i is the latest mobile to land in the large catalog of the Chinese manufacturer, it is also one of...
Read more
Apps

You can create your own opera with the latest Google Arts & Culture experiment

Brian Adam - 0
The Google art application includes digitized collections from a multitude of museums around the world, in addition to collecting interactive experiences, such...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

You can create your own opera with the latest Google Arts & Culture experiment

The Google art application includes digitized collections from a multitude of museums around the world, in addition to collecting interactive experiences, such as filters, the wonders of Spain or the transfer of style for your photos. The latest interactive experience is more musical: an operas generator.

Creating an opera is now easier than ever, without the need for any musical knowledge. All you need is the Google Arts & Culture application (or its website) and stretch out the four fluffy tenors to control your result.

Create an opera in seconds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=nAgdT-YO_nc

Google, in collaboration with David Li and professional opera singers has created a new interactive experience for Google Arts & Culture with which you can create an opera without having any idea of ​​the matter. All you need is stretch the blobs, sliding them up and to the sides, to change the note they sing.

There are a total of four fluffy characters, a tenor, a bass, a mezzo-soprano and a soprano. Stretching them up you’ll change the tone, while sliding them forward or backward will change the vowel they sing.

Operagoogle

As you squeeze the characters, you can hear the result in real time, which, how could it be otherwise, is sprinkled with the magic of the machine learning from Google so the other dolls harmonize With whatever you’re making the one you’re squeezing sing with.

Best of all, you can record your composition to share them with other people so that they can enjoy -or not- the opera you have created. For example, in this link you will find the one that I created.

Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Education

More information | Google

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

How to?

37 regalos para niños y adolescentes para promover las vocaciones en informática y programación

Brian Adam - 0
Si por Navidad queremos regalar tecnología a un niño o adolescente, pensar en un regalo que promueva vocaciones en programación, robótica e...
Read more
Android

Realme 7i, analysis: almost ‘nuclear’ autonomy in a very economical mobile

Brian Adam - 0
The Realme 7i is the latest mobile to land in the large catalog of the Chinese manufacturer, it is also one of...
Read more
Tech News

RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3050: new video cards coming from NVIDIA?

Brian Adam - 0
Rumors are growing about the arrival of new RTX 3000 series GPUs, including a model designed to surpass the RX 6900 XT. NVIDIA seems to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©