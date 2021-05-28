You can download ‘Among Us’ for free on your PC thanks to Epic Games

If you like Among Us, you’re in luck, because you can download it for free to your PC thanks to Epic Games.

Following the dynamics of each week, Epic Games Store offers a free game to users. And this time, it’s Among Us’s turn.

So you can download Among Us for free on your PC

If you have missed playing Among Us, or want to give yourself the opportunity to play from the PC, you can take into account the proposal of Epic Games.

As it does every week, Epic Games are offering a new game for users to download for free. And this week is nothing less than one of the most addictive games, Among Us.

So you can download the game on your PC without paying any cost. And yes, you will have it available forever. Just go to the Epic Games Store and follow a few steps to start the download. You need to log in to Epic Games.

In case you don’t have an account in the store, don’t worry, it already allows you to log in with other services and then link it with a new Epic Games account. Following this dynamic, you can log in with PlayStatiotn Network, Nintendo, Xbox Live, among other possibilities. Or simply, you can use your Google account.

Once you add Among Us to your Epic Games library, you can download it to your PC. Remember that Among Us’s proposal is that there be 4 to 10 players per game. And yes, one or more will have to take on the role of “impostors” to eliminate all the crew while sabotaging as much as possible everything that happens on the ship.

One detail that you should keep in mind is that it will only be available for free until June 3. After that date, Epic Games will unveil another video game for users to download for free.