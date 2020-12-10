You can FaceTime in Full HD on the iPhone, do you know how?

Social distance measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus have modified the way in which people work, contact family and friends and carry out leisure activities, which is reflected in the increase in video calls and voice messages.

Consumption has increased during the period of confinement, by 43 percent, as stated in the report prepared by Hootsuite on the digital behavior of users during the Covid-19 crisis.

Apple has improved its video calling system

That is why Apple has put the batteries and now in all iPhone generations from 8 to 11 they will now have FaceTime HD (1080p). To activate this option, you need to download the latest version of iOS, 14.2, Apple’s smartphone operating system. The novelty, relatively important given the number of video calls in lockdown time, was not particularly highlighted by Cupertino.

Only the latest version of Apple’s smartphone, iPhone 12, you can break this limit with FaceTime HD calls over 5G networks.

How to FaceTime in Full HD

Users do not have to do anything for this new feature to reach their terminals, except update to the latest available version of iOS 14.2. These new video calls with Full HD quality will only be available in the cases of making them through the WiFi network, if it is made by mobile network they will remain at the previous 720p. Thus, both the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 will only be able to reach those resolutions through a Wi-Fi network.

In the iPhone 12 with 5G if it will be available through the mobile network

The iPhone 12 will be able to enjoy this quality through the mobile network, Thanks to its 5G connectivity, they will be able to afford the luxury of broadcasting with a much higher quality. Even so, for the rest of the devices and For the video calls we make from home, it is not bad to enjoy these Facetime with more quality than before.