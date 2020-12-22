You can “flush” to get out of a Zoom video call

- Advertisement -

Zoom, the most downloaded video calling app in 2020, has an “end video call” button that is not always easy to find and ends up annoying users when they want to cut the transmission. To make this easier, some have resorted to ingenuity.

Some users resort to ingenuity to create functions that enhance the Zoom tools

For example, Brian Moore, a digital marketer from Los Angeles, USA, has made a device that lets “flush” to end Zoom video calls easily, without having to press the button that the platform has for it.

The manager has shared his creation on Twitter. In a tweet, he even shows part of the programming code that he used to develop the device (you can see the message «Ending Zoom Call !!!) that allows the video call to end when the chain is triggered.

The tweet also shows how Moore has printed with a 3D printer the external components to make the chain:

I always awkwardly struggle to get to the end call button on video calls. So I made this pic.twitter.com/4z4zsxNkeQ – Brian Moore (@lanewinfield) December 16, 2020

Moore explained that his invention can not only be used in Zoom, but also in other video calling apps such as Google Meet. In addition, he has shared the Handbook jobs on the GitHub platform so that other users have access to the documents and can create their own chains.

After posting your message, other Twitter users have been encouraged to show your developments and inventions when using Zoom. For example, one has created a program that controls the activation and deactivation of the audio and the camera using a rubber duck, those that are used in the bathtub.

It does not explain much how the development has been, but in its message you can see a photograph of a rubber duck with a USB cable connected to its tail. On his ears are a pair of switches. One of them activates or deactivates the audio when pressed, while the other does the same with the video.

Love the pull chain solution. As a programmer, I felt the need to repurpose a rubber duck for this. One button toggles audio, the other toggles video. Long press ends call. pic.twitter.com/NYHUVkjIlp – tjgreen (@tjgreen) December 16, 2020

