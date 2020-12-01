Tech GiantsAppleLatest news

You can get up to 5 months of free Apple Music

By Abraham
0
10
Apple Music 2020 Portada
Apple Music 2020 Portada

Must Read

Game Reviews

Twin Mirror: the review of the new thriller by Dontnod

Brian Adam - 0
The writers of Vampyr and Life is Strange are back with a thriller to watch: here's what to expect from Dontnod's new Twin Mirror. Sam...
Read more
Apps

Most listened to on Spotify in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that with the arrival of December, Internet content companies have already thought about taking stock of what has been a trend in...
Read more
Apple

TSMC to manufacture 3 nanometer chipsets for Apple

Abraham - 0
It starts the last week of November, we are one step away from next year and the technological innovations continue year after year to...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi announces the Amazfit GTS 2 mini and POP Pro smartwatches

Brian Adam - 0
After leaking one of them a few days ago, Xiaomi today launched two new Smart Watches to the market: Amazfit GTS 2 mini, and...
Read more
Abraham
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

TG4 appoints two new weather presenters

Brian Adam - 0
Aimsir TG4 has appointed a man from the Donegal Gaeltacht and a man from Dublin ...
Read more
Apple

TSMC to manufacture 3 nanometer chipsets for Apple

Abraham - 0
It starts the last week of November, we are one step away from next year and the technological innovations continue year after year to...
Read more
Entertainment

Thousands of Spotify passwords stolen

Abraham - 0
2' Thousands of Spotify passwords stolen Information security is very important . It concerns not only large companies but also small users. Losing our data can be much more...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©