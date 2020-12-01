You can get up to 5 months of free Apple Music

Apple has already won the hearts (and pockets) of users with the iPhone, iPad or Mac, among others. Now what you have to do is reach users with the other products of the company. We are talking about Apple Music or

Apple TV +

. To do this, it has just launched a new free registration promotion for the streaming music service.

Up to 5 months of free Apple Music thanks to Shazam

The Californian company needs to boost its streaming services. Christmas is approaching and like last year, a promotion has just been launched on Apple Music very similar to last year. Now you can get up to 5 months free as long as you do it through Shazam.

Download Shazam and start listening to music. Launch the application and wait for the song to recognize you. Once it informs you of the title, it will give you the option to listen to it through Apple Music. In this way and as long as you have not previously been a member of Apple Music, you will get 5 free months of Apple Music thanks to Shazam. Enough to give you an idea of ​​what the service is like and if you would pay for it later.

Apple confirmed the deal via Shazam’s App Store page, which also says the offer is valid for several countries including the United States, Australia, Canada and a few more. The offer is valid until January 17, 2021.

Holiday Offer through 1/17/21! Download and Shazam a song to get up to 5 months free of Apple Music. New Apple Music users apply in GB, AU, US, CA, IN, NO, SE and more.

You already know that Shazam is free and that you can download it for iPhone and iPad. It is one of the best programs that exist right now in its category and although Siri can recognize songs that we are listening, the options of Shazam are many more and that is why it is worth it.