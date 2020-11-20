Social NetworksFacebookTech News

You can now activate Facebook's "dark mode" on your iPhone: learn how

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Finally it came to the iPhone! Do you want to know how to have it first? Facebook, the world’s largest social network, has already started activating the “Dark mode” in several of the Android devices that have Android 10. Although the process is quite gradual, those users who have an iPhone terminal can already have the so-called “Dark mode”. How to do it?

To begin with, the “Dark mode” from Facebook It has the particularity of not only changing the color to the largest application in the world, but it also improves energy saving by turning off certain pixels on your screen, as well as avoiding visual fatigue.

While Facebook I was already testing this new function in its Lite app, finally it can be used in the main application without having to download alternative programs.

If you have an iPhone, these are the steps you must take to get the “Dark mode” immediately:

In this way you can activate the "dark mode" of Facebook on your iPhone. (Photo: Facebook)
In this way you can activate the “dark mode” of Facebook on your iPhone. (Photo: Facebook)
