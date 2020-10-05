Tech NewsApps

You can now ask Google Assistant to play your YouTube Music playlists

By Brian Adam
You can now ask Google Assistant to play your YouTube Music playlists
You Can Now Ask Google Assistant To Play Your Youtube

Tech News

Huawei Freebuds Pro Review: Noise cancellation and good battery life

Brian Adam - 0
The new headphones from Huawei go to file the limits of the previous models, thanks to a noise cancellation now really effective. Huawei is...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi promises 20 times faster games with RAMDISK, using RAM as temporary storage

Brian Adam - 0
Mobile phones have increasingly demanding apps and games, and sometimes a few milliseconds may be enough to not get optimal performance. ...
Read more
Tech News

Disabling Bing in the Windows 10 search box is very easy just by following these steps

Brian Adam - 0
Disabling Bing in the Windows 10 search box is very easy just by following these steps
Read more
Game Reviews

OkunoKA Madness, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A new proposal in the style of Super Meat Boy comes from Italy. Your goal: break the sound barrier https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9I78etek5O8 Although it seems that they...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

You can now ask Google Assistant to play your YouTube Music playlists

Despite being a rather basic function a priori, the Google Assistant was not able to play our personalized YouTube Music lists. Google had been working for some time to make this possible and, thanks to an update via server, all users will have this option available.

As usual in Google updates, it is being deployed through the server, so it may have reached you or you may have to wait a few hours or days. Be that as it may, the option is a reality: Google Assistant will already recognize your YouTube Music lists.

Google Assistant now gets along better with YouTube Music

Yt Music

As reported by 9to5Google, the Google Assistant is being updated to start supporting YouTube Music playlists. To date, Google Assistant was capable of playing songs on this platform, but was not able to recognize the name of the lists for the songs to sound.

Simply ask the Assistant to play X (list name) for the songs to start playing

About two months after the trial period with this function, it is already available via the server. Playing lists will be quite comfortable, since it will not even be necessary to make it clear that it is a playlist. For example, if our list is called ‘Xataka’, it will suffice to tell it Ok Google, play Xataka.

It is a fairly simple but very comfortable function that users missed. As we have advanced, these types of updates are progressive, so it may take a few hours to activate for your device.

Via | 9to5Google

