You can now ask the Google Assistant where your family members are

It is curious to see how each day the Google assistant adopts new functions that end up being essential. Just a few years ago, that of having our entire family located and knowing at all times where they are, would have sparked a small diplomatic incident with unpredictable consequences But with the connected world we now live in, this is time-saving information that we all come to welcome.

Phrases of the type “look to see where Mom is going” are increasingly popular within the home environment, but to find out we need to go to the phone, unlock it, open an application and check the location of this or that family member. Well, Google has decided to finally include a specific order for this type of query within its virtual assistant, which is now reaching all the models that Mountain View has for sale.

Well located parents and children

This new update allows us to ask Google for the location of any of the family members. And in this case, that word has two meanings: on the one hand, the original, that of belonging to a unit made up of several members and, on the other, the virtual meaning that the structure is also identical within the Google ecosystem, is to say that all members have a Gmail account linked to a device and appear as members of the same organization.

Family location app on the Nest Hub. Google

In addition to the above, each family member must have shared location enabled with others or, failing that, have an application that is responsible for doing that kind of thing. One of the most used in the market and that helps you to know where are members of a family who have an iPhone or a mobile with Android is Life360, which in addition to the location, allows alerts on entrances and exits of specific places, or watchdog functions and driving reports with data as interesting as average speed, times of sudden braking, etc. When we have everything set up, with each member sharing their location with the others, we will only have to ask the assistant to tell us where each one is. We will receive the answer, also, in voice.

In addition to that possibility of knowing where the members of our family are, Google has added to the models with a screen (Nest Hub, for example) a new function of collective notes, so that parents and children want to leave messages in the mornings with orders, tasks, things to buy or pick-up shifts from school … in case someone forgets (and we won’t say who).