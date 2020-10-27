You can now broadcast your Zoom video calls on YouTube, now encrypted end-to-end

Confinement in our homes came as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic and apps to make video calls were exploited. Seeing others in person in work or personal environments became impossible and something that had already existed for a long time but did not become essential until then: virtual meetings.

Zoom was the app that grew the most at that time, it is true that not without solving various operating and privacy problems, and today it is still on the lists of most downloaded apps in the App Store and the Google Play Store. Today, Zoom takes a step forward in terms of security and functionality. End-to-end encryption arrives and live broadcasts on YouTube arrive.

New features and more security

Zoom, as we say, introduces new changes in its latest update and some of them are, for now, exclusive to its Android app. For example, the possibility of broadcast our video calls live through Youtube, although the process still has pitfalls to overcome. As for example, the one that YouTube allows us to do so because our channel must support this possibility. Google video streaming service standards.

On top of this comes the long-awaited end-to-end encryption for video calls at Zoom. In theory, the vulnerabilities that allowed us to access our video call from outside are over, always in theory. Now video calls will travel encrypted through the various servers to be decrypted at the other end. More security.

In addition to direct YouTube and encryption, Zoom adds more functionalities and fixes errors

Zoom makes other improvements in its update, although these are minor improvements. For example now We can activate the phone flash when we are in full video call and let’s share the image from the rear camera, thus lighting the scene. The possibility of sharing Microsoft SharePoint files with our contacts through chat is also added.

As we said, for now some of these improvements and functionalities are specific to Android but we trust that they will soon be extended to the rest of the operating systems on which Zoom already operates. The version that introduces them is 5.4.0.434 so if you already have it updated to that version, you already have these functions and changes active and applied.

Via | 9to5Google