You can now buy one of the best Xiaomi chargers separately

The fast charge It has become essential when buying a mobile. Batteries are getting bigger and bigger, and there needs to be technologies capable of charging them in the same or even less time than before. Xiaomi is one of the companies whose mobiles charge faster, in addition to including the charger . Now, you can buy one of those chargers separately.

We talk about Xiaomi Mi 33 W SonicCharge 2.0 Charger. This charger is the first time that it is sold separately, and those who have bought a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, a Mi 10T, a Mi 10T Pro or a POCO X3, will already have this charger, which is included with the mobile unlike what companies like Apple do.

The Xiaomi charger has QC 3.0 and USB PD

This charger is compatible with USB Power Delivery (PD), in addition to with Quick Charge 3.0 Qualcomm at different powers. Therefore, in addition to including it with a mobile that charges 33 W like the Mi 10T Pro, the charger is ideal to buy it separately for those who want to also enjoy that fast charge on other compatible mobiles. The included cable measures one meter, and has a mobile compatible USB connector.

This is the reason why Xiaomi has decided to launch it separately, with model number MDY-11-EL. The charger has all kinds of safety protections for charging, and operates at the following powers:

5V / 3A – 15W

9V / 2A – 18W

12V / 1.5A – 18W

9V / 3A – 27W

12V / 2.25A – 27W

20V / 1.35A – 27W

11V / 3A – 33W

The charger has been put on sale in India, which is usually a shuttle for the products to reach other international markets such as Spain. Its price is 999 rupees, about 11.4 euros To the change.

This charger comes to complement the varied range that Xiaomi had to date, with a cheaper charger than other models of a similar power. If Xiaomi stands out for something, it is that when it chooses to enter a product segment, it carries everything from new devices. Thus, it currently has 18, 20, 22.5 30, 50 and 65 W chargers on the market, and this is the third with the most power.

The 65 W is therefore still the highest power they offer today, with an ideal charger for mobile phones with the ability to charge that fast, as well as for laptops. This charging power is achieved by using GaN (Gallium Nitride), which helps create smaller size chargers without losing power along the way. The 33 W does not use GaN, but a more traditional design.