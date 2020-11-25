You can now collaborate with Word and Excel documents from Google’s ‘apps’

Surely many of you think, “What is it that you can edit Word texts, or Power Point presentations and Excel spreadsheets in Google apps if this was already possible?”. And you are right, this could already be done except for some functions that allow us to work as a team and collaboratively with other department colleagues ..

And that is precisely the great novelty of this update, which we already talked about a few days ago, that many of the collaborative and multi-user editing functions remain intact even though we are not working within Microsoft 365. In this way, if we have any problem with a PC on which we have to work, where we do not have the Redmond suite installed, we can continue editing or correcting as a team.

Available to all users

Although this feature first reached all users of the professional and educational service, it is now that It is already available to everyone else, those users who do not pay any subscription for Workspace and that we use the 15GB of storage to which we are entitled to have a Gmail account.

How to open Microsoft 365 documents on Google.

As Google itself reports on its official blog, “Microsoft Office files can now be edited in Google’s iOS apps. It works for Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint files. “After this update, we can continue to manage those files together with other people in a collaborative way, without losing a single functionality despite being connected from a platform other than Microsoft’s.

In addition, another of the novelties that this update brings is that It will no longer be necessary to convert the file for Google apps to open it and, therefore, errors in the conversion of fonts, sizes, formats and colors of the texts and other problems that forced us, once we were editing with an app from Mountain View, not to return to Word, Excel or Power Point to avoid having to repeat the same conversion process, but in reverse.

As we show you in the screenshots, If you receive a text from Word, for example, through Gmail, you can automatically open it in Google Documents and edit as if you were in Word. Any colleague who enters at that moment to see what we are doing, will not notice the difference if we are connected with the Mountain View suite or with the official Microsoft one.