Tech GiantsGoogleTech News

You can now collaborate with Word and Excel documents from Google’s ‘apps’

By Brian Adam
0
2
You can now collaborate with Word and Excel documents from Google's 'apps'
You Can Now Collaborate With Word And Excel Documents From

Must Read

Google

You can now collaborate with Word and Excel documents from Google’s ‘apps’

Brian Adam - 0
Surely many of you think, "What is it that you can edit Word texts, or Power Point presentations and Excel spreadsheets in Google apps...
Read more
Mobile

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 and 11 Pro could be presented on December 1 at the Qualcomm event

Abraham - 0
Xiaomi is likely to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone series at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit. Qualcomm's annual summit, usually held in Hawaii, will...
Read more
Apple

Expensive and very slow loading: is Apple’s MagSafe Duo worth it?

Brian Adam - 0
It's not a good year for Apple, at least if we look at what happened around the crashed launch of the new iPhone 12...
Read more
Mobile

POCO M3: 6.5 ″ screen, Snapdragon 662 and 6,000 mAh battery for € 149

Abraham - 0
Xiaomi launched its Pocophone brand in September 2018 and has since released three models to the market: Pocophone F1, POCO F2 Pro and POCO...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Surely many of you think, “What is it that you can edit Word texts, or Power Point presentations and Excel spreadsheets in Google apps if this was already possible?”. And you are right, this could already be done except for some functions that allow us to work as a team and collaboratively with other department colleagues ..

And that is precisely the great novelty of this update, which we already talked about a few days ago, that many of the collaborative and multi-user editing functions remain intact even though we are not working within Microsoft 365. In this way, if we have any problem with a PC on which we have to work, where we do not have the Redmond suite installed, we can continue editing or correcting as a team.

Available to all users

Although this feature first reached all users of the professional and educational service, it is now that It is already available to everyone else, those users who do not pay any subscription for Workspace and that we use the 15GB of storage to which we are entitled to have a Gmail account.

How to open Microsoft 365 documents on Google.

As Google itself reports on its official blog, “Microsoft Office files can now be edited in Google’s iOS apps. It works for Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint files. “After this update, we can continue to manage those files together with other people in a collaborative way, without losing a single functionality despite being connected from a platform other than Microsoft’s.

In addition, another of the novelties that this update brings is that It will no longer be necessary to convert the file for Google apps to open it and, therefore, errors in the conversion of fonts, sizes, formats and colors of the texts and other problems that forced us, once we were editing with an app from Mountain View, not to return to Word, Excel or Power Point to avoid having to repeat the same conversion process, but in reverse.

As we show you in the screenshots, If you receive a text from Word, for example, through Gmail, you can automatically open it in Google Documents and edit as if you were in Word. Any colleague who enters at that moment to see what we are doing, will not notice the difference if we are connected with the Mountain View suite or with the official Microsoft one.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

Expensive and very slow loading: is Apple’s MagSafe Duo worth it?

Brian Adam - 0
It's not a good year for Apple, at least if we look at what happened around the crashed launch of the new iPhone 12...
Read more
Google

The Mandalorian revives on your Android screen thanks to Google’s AR

Brian Adam - 0
Google is one of the companies that have been experimenting with augmented reality (AR) the most, and now that smartphone technology allows it, it...
Read more
Android

How to watch Apple TV + series and movies on your Android smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
If Steve Job had still been in this world, it is very possible that we would have experienced an even fiercer war against Android....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©