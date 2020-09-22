You can now configure Gmail as the default email app on your iPhone

Just a week ago iOS 14 was released for all users with compatible iPhone and, already then, We take the opportunity to explain how it was possible to change the default browser to Chrome, in order not to use that Safari that has been accompanying us on the platform since 2007. However, when we wanted to do something similar with Gmail, we ran into a surprise and that is that it could not be chosen as the system’s default app … was there some kind of ban on Google?

The explanation had to do with a limitation by Gmail itself, which it did not contemplate this possibility in its configuration options. So a few days have passed and those of Mountain View have done their homework in such a way that we already have a version in the App Store that does allow this configuration by default.

Let’s switch to Gmail

With the above on the table, it is obvious that The first thing to do is update the application and verify that we have version 6.0.200825, or higher, installed on our iPhone. Once done, we go to the “Settings” menu of iOS 14 and touch scroll to the bottom, to the list of all the apps that we have installed on the phone, until we find “Gmail”.

Set gmail as the default email app.

Now we touch on it and we access the configuration menu where some parameters come that, since we are there, it would not hurt to refine. As is the access to Google Photos, Siri, its activity in the background, the use of mobile data, etc. We are going to the new function that has arrived with the update: the “Default mail app”.

Once inside, You will see the list of all the mail apps that you have on your iPhone and it only remains to choose, in this case, Gmail. Verify that the blue check is placed on the right and return. Everything is ready and the next time you click on a link to an email address, the Google client will open by default.

If you want to reverse this process, you can carry it out in the same way but choosing another app at the end. And it is important to say that also You can access this menu of “Default Mail App” from the Outlook settings, but never from those of Apple’s own Mail. Weird detail because in the case of the browser, Safari, it is possible.