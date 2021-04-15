You can now configure your Google Home so that calls do not ring when you are not at home

- Advertisement -

It is very interesting to follow the news history around a company and a product to check the strategy behind many of its movements. In this case Google, which since last year had been developing functions within its devices associated with virtual assistants (Google Home, Nest Hub, etc.) by which they were able to know if someone is home or not. The excuse for those months was to improve the routines of the users to better adapt them to the moments when they are at home, ceasing to do some others that make no sense when the device is more alone than one in the kitchen, waiting for the family to come back after work or school. Can you hear the tree fall in the middle of the forest? If you remember, that is a practically philosophical question. If there is no one in the forest to hear the tree fall, how can we know that it has made noise? Well, something like this happens with our virtual assistant at home, which we must assume that even if there is no one, it will continue to ring with each call from Google Duo (or any other app) that we receive through our Google account. From now on, after the arrival of Google Home update 2.36, we will finally have an answer to that dilemma of the tree and the forest: our hardware devices with the virtual assistant of Monutain View will not sound if we wish, to through a specific option that we will have available in the settings of the general account. As you can see by the capture that we leave you just above. This function will be called “ringing only when we are at home” and it allows just that, that when the assistant knows that we have returned home, he has permission to reproduce the incoming call alerts and stops doing it when we leave. This new function will be framed within the “at home” and “away” routines that the assistant alternates depending on the data it collects and that allows it to make decisions practically on its own. How do you know that we are not home? Well, obviously from the location of the main device, the smartphone of the account holder configured within the wizard. If Google detects that we are not at home, even if they call, the Google Home will not make that call and no one at home will be able to pick it up to see who it is. If you want to use it as soon as possible, check that you already have the update installed (2.36) on both iOS and Android. It is precisely in the Apple OS where it seems to have arrived earlier than in the case of Google.