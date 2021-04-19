You can now download the new wallpapers released by the Surface Laptop 4

- Advertisement -

This past week we echoed the new Surface Laptop range that can now be reserved in different countries, including Spain. New generation of equipment with state-of-the-art hardware And that as is also usual, they release new personalization with renewed wallpapers.

It is one of the usual aspects with each new generation of a product. Whether it is a PC, a tablet or a mobile phone, with each new launch the manufacturers release new wallpapers that users download for their computers and this occasion was not going to be different. The new wallpapers for the Surface Laptop 4 can now be downloaded.

In Full HD

And just as the Surface Laptop 4 arrives in various colors, the new wallpapers arrive in different shades. Images that you can now download If you are not going to buy the new model and nevertheless you want your PC or tablet to look the most.

The new wallpapers are available on Wallpaperhub and have been discovered thanks to colleagues from Aggiornamenti Lumia. New backgrounds that can be downloaded in two different resolutions. On the one hand a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and in a “Portrait” or “Potrait” mode with a resolution of 1,080 x 1,920 pixels.

Surface Laptop 4 wallpapers (soon available on https://t.co/qs5MynQPjb) pic.twitter.com/zfwPZHDFAx – Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) April 18, 2021

Personalization is one of Microsoft’s strengths And so we have seen how you can customize the wallpapers with Bing images or make use of up to 8K resolutions. Likewise, Microsoft regularly launches thematic wallpapers that are added to the entire catalog that we can find on the net.

Once you have downloaded the new set of funds, applying them is very easy and you only have to access the path “Settings”, “Personalization” and “Themes”, where we will mark the background that we want to use with the marked theme. We can also adapt the color, now using the path “Settings”, “Personalization” and “Colors”, where we will mark the background color that we want to use with the marked theme.

