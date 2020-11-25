You can now download the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 animated wallpapers for any Android mobile

OnePlus launched in China a special version of the OnePlus 8T inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 game with the same specifications, but a different design and some exclusive software customizations such as animated wallpapers, sounds or startup animations. Now, linuxct has ported said animated wallpapers so that you can use them on any mobile with Android Oreo or higher.

In this way, you can have the exclusive animated wallpapers of the OnePlus 8T Cybertpunk Edition -and some others from OxygenOS and HydrogenOS- on practically any Android mobile and without doing any special expertise, except installing two apps and configuring the background.

A piece of Cyberpunk on your mobile

OnePlus at the moment does not sell the special Cyberpunk version of the OnePlus 8T outside of China, but at least you can get off the record with part of it: the customization of the system and, specifically, animated wallpapers.

It is a port of the animated backgrounds of OxygenOS 11 that includes in total 10 animated wallpapers: The original Cybertpunk 2077, two modifications of it, four animated backgrounds of ribbons and the three original animated backgrounds of the OnePlus 8T. To install it, you must install two apps: the OnePlus wallpapers app and the app with the resources for Cyberpunk backgrounds, both available in APKMirror.

With the two apps installed, all you need to do is open the second one, OnePlus Wallpaper Resources, and press the Set button next to the animated wallpaper you want to use. This will show you the system window with previewing the animated wallpaper, in which you can see how it looks.

Cyberpunk versions are shown at the top and there are three in total: the original, one that keeps the logo illuminated at the end of the animation and a third with a longer animation. You can see the final result here:

These applications include only the animated wallpapers, but if you want to get hold of the original files, startup animations, sounds and other OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition customizations, you can get them from here and activate them on your mobile through this Magisk module.

Via | XDA