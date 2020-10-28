You can now edit Word and Excel ‘docs’ without leaving Google Drive, do you know how?

Although many years ago we came to think that the cloud was not going to affect us, the truth is that you just have to look at everything that uses it to understand how wrong we were. And when it comes to text documents, spreadsheets and presentations, that use has been spreading to become essential. And it is that, who does not want to always have their work at hand to share or edit them when necessary?

So it is logical that both Google’s office apps (which are only online) and Microsoft 365 (which have an alternative in the cloud) have become essential for many workers and students who are always on the move, so Making things easier for them when working on any document is essential.

Double click ya edit

The big change that has just come to Google Drive, and that has been active for just a few hours, is that those of Mountain View have decided to change the options that appear by default when we double click on any file created with Microsoft 365. Until yesterday, the cloud gave us two options, to open it to edit or download a copy to the hard drive of our computer.

Text editing from Google Drive. Google

From its official blog, Google has announced that after that double click, it will be the editing mode of Word, Excel files, etc. the one that opens by default, entering the application of Documents, Spreadsheets or Presentation of the Mountain View automatically, as you can see in the official captures that you have just above. In this way, we avoided a step that certainly did not make much sense since it separated us from the immediate objective of getting to work.

The great advantage of this system is that no need to resort to OneDrive to enjoy constant saves on all the changes we make in the document while the Word, Excel or Power Point format remains intact within the Google cloud. Thus, when we finish the job, we can export it keeping all its characteristics as a document compatible with Microsoft apps, and not as an adaptation to the Mountain View office suite. This new feature will support all Microsoft 365 formats, including .docx, .doc, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, and .xlsm.

By last, If you prefer to edit the texts from Google Drive directly in the web versions of Word, Excel or Power Point, you can also do it, but previously downloading in Chrome (or Edge) the extension “Office Edition for documents, spreadsheets and slides”. With it active, the Google cloud will be able to automatically redirect us to the original apps with which we create our work.