You can now edit Word documents from Gmail attachments

By Brian Adam
Google has been giving us some great partners for a few days now because has decided to turn its office automation and productivity apps into one more extension of Microsoft’s and its former Office 365. And it is that a few days ago, those of Mountain View launched an ambitious plan of updates in some of their Workspace applications to take compatibility to a new level.

It is practically the possibility of working with the native Microsoft 365 formats of Word, Excel or Power Point (among others) from their own platforms such as Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations, so no attribute or characteristic of that file that they send us is modified to continue working. To sum it up a lot, it is a kind of working in Word without having Word.

Gmail now joins

What Google has just done is to go one step further by taking all those improvements from the last weeks and concentrating them within the email manager, in such a way that no more need to open a word processor to edit, modify and resubmit a document we have received an email attachment to the Gmail tray.

Integration with Word from Gmail.

This new function will avoid us having to save the file on the hard disk, open it in the word processor and include it again in the reply email, since everything from the Google platform is now part of a single step. It is important to say that this new procedure is reaching users in a staggered way, little by little, as is customary in those of Mountain View, which release the updates and then have to give a couple of weeks to reach all users.

It is important to emphasize that all these functions added by Google are not limited to allowing us to edit the files that arrive with the Microsoft suite format in their own applications, but these are able to keep the one that they come standard unchanged. That is, Word, Excel, etc. It is not a conversion or compatibility functions that always tend to cause failures, but a total integration that facilitates our work in case we are not at the office or home computer.

In this way, If a colleague who works in Word sends us a document, we can edit it completely from Gmail within Workspace tools and, when we return it, work on it again with a Microsoft app. Like nothing.

