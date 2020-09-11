Tech NewsApps

You can now install and make calls with Google Duo on Android TV

By Brian Adam
You can now install and make calls with Google Duo on Android TV
You Can Now Install And Make Calls With Google Duo

A few weeks ago Google announced that Google Duo would be available for Android TV and it is now when compatibility is coming to the latest versions of the application. Already can be installed on Android TV from Google Play and use it to call, but not to receive calls.

If you want to be one of the first to try Google Duo on Android TV, all you have to do is send the installation to the TV from a browser or download the APK and install it. Of course, a shortcut is not added to open Duo, so you need to open it from the application list in the TV settings.

Calls from TV

Duotv

It is now possible to install Google Duo on a television or Android TV device. When doing so, you must first log in with your Google account and / or phone number, and then make your first calls to Google Duo contacts.

From there, the operation is quite similar to Google Duo on a mobile or tablet, and you can make calls from Google Duo on Android TV, or video calls in case you have a camera TV or a connected webcam that is compatible. For audio, most often the microphone on the remote control is used, although this may vary from device to device.

What still cannot be done is receive calls on TV, although we are before some first versions, so it is foreseeable that the experience will improve in successive updates.

