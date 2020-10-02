You can now install the Google TV interface on your television with Android TV

Android TV is an operating system that has been installed on televisions around the world since 2014 and allows users to not only enjoy the advantages of having an infinite application store full of streaming apps, but also have the entire Mountain View ecosystem when it comes to connecting any device thanks to Chromecast.

The problem is that on September 30, Americans presented their new HDMI devices to the world, and with them, a new version of the OS that has been renamed Google TV (as at the beginning), so they forget and completely leave behind what has been known as Android TV. Now, does it change a lot to make the migration worthwhile? Well the truth is that yes.

How to install google TV

With the new Chromecast, a new improved interface lands, which is much more similar to the one shown by Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and which focuses on content instead of apps. Far from highlighting the icons of Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Prime Video or our national operators, what they do is show series, films and documentaries that, once selected, redirect us to the application to touch.

New Google TV interface. Google

In this way, it is much easier to be aware of the news, the most viewed and all those charts that are so useful to choose what to continue watching. Now luckily Google has decided that even if you have Android TV, you will not stop enjoying this improvement in the experience of using its new OS, for which it has published in the Play Store a launcher that is installed on the old one of your television.

New Google TV interface. Google

To access it, You just have to go to the application store and search for “Google TV Home” to download it and place it above your current Android TV launcher. It is a simple and fast process that, at the moment, does not seem to leave out any Smart TV model since on the application page, there are no minimum requirements to install it. At this time, those from Mountain View speak of an initial release, so in the next few days new updates will be arriving as potential errors are detected in the different brands that have launched devices with this Google operating system. Are you going to install it?