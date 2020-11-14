You can now install the new Big Sur for free on your Mac, what news does it bring?

The presentation event of Apple Macs with ARM processors of their own manufacture set a launch date for the new version of the operating system of their computers. Day 12 was marked in red for that Big Sur launch But since we’ve been on the US East Coast for nine hours, we didn’t start getting update notifications until late at night.

So we can already say that macOS Big Sur is among us, the new version that, for years, has been published annually and is completely free for all owners of a compatible Mac. Now, is it really worth running to update to see all the changes that Apple has introduced? Well, it will depend on how important it is in your day to day that of working with the Mac on Office tasks, graphic design, video editing, etc.

You must bear in mind that in many occasions these new OS change small things of the core of the system that affect the applications that you have installed, so that it occurs, or a malfunction, or a mismatch in tasks that you already do automatically. On this occasion, in addition, we are facing the first macOS compatible with the new processors so we must be careful. Hence We recommend that you consult the support forums of those apps that are essential for your work: Microsoft in the case of Word, Excel, etc .; Adobe in Photoshop, InDesign or Premiere; and so with all the ones you have for professional tasks.

What news does it bring?

This Mac OS Big Sur adds certain static changes that move at the same rate as seen in iOS 14 (or iPadOS 14), as is a new notification menu with a kind of control center Quick to activate and deactivate connections, screen lighting, sound volume, etc. So much is the resemblance to mobile devices that if you buy one of the new Macs with M1 processors you can natively run the same apps that you use on your iPhone or iPad.

What’s new in macOS Big Sur. Manzana

The messages app also changes, with better animations, the arrival of Apple Animojis, videos, images and GIFs, group conversations, local travel guides in the map app, better directions for different modes of transport, etc. In the part of operating system control, the dock undergoes a small change that makes it much more similar to that of mobile devices and Safari, meanwhile, increases its loading speed up to 50% more than Chrome (according to Apple) .

Automatic Big Sur update on your Mac.

In the least visible part, Apple has introduced more secure encryption, privacy notifications for users and an extension of the saving options for the backups that we make through Time Machine. Finally, Spotlight (macOS search) is much faster in providing results compared to previous versions. As always, if you want to download this new Big Sur now, you must go to “System Preferences” and click on “Software update”.