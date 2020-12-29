You can now install version 8.1 of the Google Camera on your mobile, even if it is not a Pixel

- Advertisement -

The version 8.1 of the popular Google Camera is now with us, the version that brought the improvements that the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G released to older Pixel devices last month. And now, the rest of the owners of a compatible Android mobile, The new port of the Google photo application can now be popular.

The GCam, the other name by which we also know the Google Camera, includes in this version, 8.1 a new user interface and some features such as a “Storage saving mode that allows us to optimize the space occupied by the photos we take with the mobile.

For all phones, Pixel and non-Pixel

The adapted version of the Google Camera is now available for other phones that do not carry the Pixel label. This mod comes from the hand, as on other occasions, from one of the members of XDA. In this case it is Urnyx05, which has released Google Camera 8.1.008.

This port includes all the new functions that can already be seen in the official application launched by Google for its Pixel phones. Specifically, these are the changes that it brings to all compatible phones.

All necessary corrections for the first start are added.

A system is added to correct saturation on devices with muted colors

on devices with muted colors An option is added to disable follow focus .

. Added an option to disable moving photos .

. OPModes added to fix EIS

Accesses have been added in the drop down menu to enable / disable AWB

Saber ( codename of Super Resolution Zoom ), disabled on unsupported sensors

), disabled on unsupported sensors Added an option to choose from Pixel 2, Pixel 3, IMX586 and IMX686 AWB

Improved colors on Mi Note 10

An option is added to disable flash synthetic fill

synthetic fill An option is added to disable automatic night view in portraits and photos.

This development should be functional on most phones, both Pixel and non-Pixel, although errors may occur with some models Samsung and OnePlus or with models from other manufacturers that make use of the Snapdragon 845 processor. The new development of the Google Camera 8.1 can be downloaded from this link

Via | XDADevelopers