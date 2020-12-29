Tech NewsApps

You can now install version 8.1 of the Google Camera on your mobile, even if it is not a Pixel

By Brian Adam
0
0
You can now install version 8.1 of the Google Camera on your mobile, even if it is not a Pixel
You Can Now Install Version 8.1 Of The Google Camera

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

You can now install version 8.1 of the Google Camera on your mobile, even if it is not a Pixel

The version 8.1 of the popular Google Camera is now with us, the version that brought the improvements that the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G released to older Pixel devices last month. And now, the rest of the owners of a compatible Android mobile, The new port of the Google photo application can now be popular.

The GCam, the other name by which we also know the Google Camera, includes in this version, 8.1 a new user interface and some features such as a “Storage saving mode that allows us to optimize the space occupied by the photos we take with the mobile.

For all phones, Pixel and non-Pixel

Gcam

The adapted version of the Google Camera is now available for other phones that do not carry the Pixel label. This mod comes from the hand, as on other occasions, from one of the members of XDA. In this case it is Urnyx05, which has released Google Camera 8.1.008.

This port includes all the new functions that can already be seen in the official application launched by Google for its Pixel phones. Specifically, these are the changes that it brings to all compatible phones.

  • All necessary corrections for the first start are added.
  • A system is added to correct saturation on devices with muted colors
  • An option is added to disable follow focus.
  • Added an option to disable moving photos.
  • OPModes added to fix EIS
  • Accesses have been added in the drop down menu to enable / disable AWB
  • Saber (codename of Super Resolution Zoom), disabled on unsupported sensors
  • Added an option to choose from Pixel 2, Pixel 3, IMX586 and IMX686 AWB
  • Improved colors on Mi Note 10
  • An option is added to disable flash synthetic fill
  • An option is added to disable automatic night view in portraits and photos.

This development should be functional on most phones, both Pixel and non-Pixel, although errors may occur with some models Samsung and OnePlus or with models from other manufacturers that make use of the Snapdragon 845 processor. The new development of the Google Camera 8.1 can be downloaded from this link

Via | XDADevelopers

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

CallLog Smart Manager, an app with which you can modify the mobile call log as you wish

Brian Adam - 0
Every time you call, get called or receive a missed call, it remains logged in call log of the mobile, accessible from...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung would be working on a cheaper folding

Brian Adam - 0
Via: Galaxy Club For days it has been rumored that Samsung could launch a new folding phone. A smartphone that it would...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp guide to mute the ringtone of video calls

Brian Adam - 0
Calls through WhatsApp they are becoming more common, so they can be annoying if you don't know how to configure them so that they...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©