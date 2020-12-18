You can now remove the background from photos on Android with PhotoRoom

- Advertisement -

Photo editing nowadays is a task that has been open to everyone. To realize this, just take a quick tour of social networks and see the amount of edited images there are. However, tasks such as removing the background from photos were not so accessible, although the arrival of PhotoRoom on iOS served as a solution. Now, the application is also available so that Android users can make their photos more attractive.

PhotoRoom is a very popular application for Apple mobile users due to its great precision when cropping the background of images. Now on Android, we all have this possibility at hand to enhance our photos.

So you can remove the background from your photos from Android

Removing the background of the photos is the first step that we must carry out to create a design or photomontage. However, this task used to be carried out from programs like Photoshop, which not everyone masters. Despite this, advances in technology have made this possibility available and at this time, even Artificial Intelligence has made it more accessible.

However, the arrival of a solution like PhotoRoom has Android represents great news for its users. Through this app you will not only be able to withdraw the backgrounds of the images, but you can also continue working on them to create designs.

The process to remove the background from the photos is automatic and our job will be to select it for the app to do the rest. It should also be noted that although the app is free, it has premium features. However, we can take care of removing backgrounds, creating collages and basic layouts at no cost.

If you were waiting for a solution like this to remove the background from your images, then don’t hesitate to give PhotoRoom a try. Its results are excellent and its use is quite simple and friendly.

To obtain the, follow this link.

