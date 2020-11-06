You can now reserve the new iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, where and for how much?

After a morning in which the Apple website has been suspended to add the new terminals that it puts on sale today, We already have reservations open to get the two models that were delayed the most within the range of iPhone 12. And curiously it is about the two extremes: the smallest Mini with a 5.4-inch screen, and the 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch panel, larger than the equivalent iPhone 11 of 2019 .

Is about a custom that Apple always carries out to pretend that users have the same possibilities of reserving a terminal respecting the order of arrival on your page, with the sights set on November 13, which will be the day when they really reach the stores and into the hands of those who pre-purchase it from today. Although with the pandemic, remember that there will be no deliveries in the Apple Store, at least in those autonomies where they are kept closed due to the pandemic.

Price and available models

It will not be necessary to remember that both the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max hit the market with new chips, cameras, in the case of the more expensive model with a LiDAR sensor for augmented reality and photography subjects and, of course, also novelties such as the design with flat edges and the compatibility with a wide range of MagSafe accessories, both charging and cases for cards, etc.

Reservations began at 2:00 p.m. November 6.

Removing the above, if you want to reserve one of these new devices right now, You will have to do it, either in the Apple online store, or on the websites of department stores and supermarkets as well as Spanish operators that they have also respected this embargo to start reservations from 2:00 p.m. from today. In the case of the latter, it is very possible that the offers will be happening over the next few hours and days of the weekend, so if you are from Movistar, Orange or Vodafone, you have to pay attention to their web pages to check availability.

Department stores also have units to reserve, although surely in a quantity much lower than what Apple itself sells, so we also advise you to be very attentive in case they run out quickly. Especially, 256GB models and, especially, those with the new Pacific Blue color that usually attract more attention for being the novelty (like last year’s green).

These are the prices that you will find if you decide to book one of these two terminals:

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB: 809 euros

iPhone 12 Mini 128GB: 859 euros

iPhone 12 Mini 256GB: 979 euros

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: 1,259 euros

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: 1,379 euros

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: 1,609 euros

>