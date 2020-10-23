Watching series with our friends, from a distance, is a habit that comes from before the pandemic, although it is also true that With the months of confinement, its use has multiplied due to the impossibility of everyone staying in the same house. And although in the case of Disney + we had some third-party extensions, basically through Chrome, to view content remotely among friends, it was not until the last few hours that it officially arrived at the app.

The name of this new mode is GroupWatch and It has been integrated into the applications for mobile devices in such a way that we can create groups of up to seven participants (us and six more) quickly and easily, provided that all members have an active subscription to the platform. We will not be able to invite users who do not have some type of payment plan, monthly, annual or through Movistar +, in force.

Let’s start a party

First of all we must say that To enjoy this function you must have the application updated to the latest version available both in the iOS App Store and in the Android Play Store. Once verified, we go to Disney + to create a viewing room between friends and, as you can see on the screens that you have just below, a new icon will appear on the right side of the button of the content you want to see in a group.

GroupWatch comes to Disney +.

This is what Disney + calls GroupWatch and by tapping on that new shortcut we will get to a screen where you will see your profile avatar and, on the right, a white button with a “+” inside. Tapping on that control will bring up the phone’s share menu, with direct access to the most common contacts and wireless communication and messaging apps (such as Airdrop). From there you can send invitations to a maximum of six colleagues or family members.

You select the people you want to invite to your viewing room and they will receive a link that, when pressed, will redirect them to it quickly. Now You just have to wait for all the friends or family you have summoned to join to press play and start the movie or series. It is important to say that you can also add members of your own family, that is, to other profiles of the same Disney + account.