You can now see the ‘stories’ of Instagram on your computer, do you know how?

Stories are one of the most popular content on Instagram that, in addition, They have spread like wildfire by other applications such as Spotify, WhatsApp, etc. Although all the credit must be given to Snapchat, which was the true pioneer and forerunner of these types of publications that are born with an expiration date of 24 hours. Be it a photo, a video, a survey or any funny thing we can think of.

In addition, it so happens that Instagram, as an application that was born in the heat of the success of smartphones, never had a desktop client as such, but it did a web version through browsers that was far removed from having the same functions than on iOS or Android. So the stories are coming to our PCs and Macs, it is still good news.

How can we see the stories?

What Instagram has devised is to give greater importance to these contents, in such a way that instead of being a small carousel where everything that our contacts publish are accumulated, they are displayed full screen so they are much more visible. It is, so to speak, a huge presentation mode where we can navigate from one to another quickly.

The ‘stories’ come to Instagram for computers. Instagram

As you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, These stories are displayed with all their content, showing the user who has uploaded it and leaving us the possibility to enjoy them without interference. That full screen acts as if it were that of a smartphone, where we have nothing to distract us to interact with what they upload to the social network.

These stories are available to computer users months after DMs (direct messages) that also got support beyond mobile phones. And it does not seem to make much sense that Instagram is one of the few social networks to which It is difficult for you to offer your users the same functions that they have in their hand those that connect to it through the smartphone. Something that little by little those on Facebook are correcting at a rate that reminds us of WhatsApp, where each important news takes too long until it is available.

Of course, although Instagram is the social network of the posture thanks to its content of images and videos, in recent months he is focusing all his efforts on the Reels, those short videos that try to compete with TikTok and its hundreds of millions of users hooked on these mini-content.