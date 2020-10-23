You can now silence a WhatsApp chat forever, do you know how?

It was a logical change that we did not understand how it took so long to arrive because everyone, absolutely everyone, we have a couple of those chats out there that we don’t want to hear anymore, with irrelevant news every second, which is roughly the time interval between one notification and the next. Although as they say, “better late than never”, so we already have this ad eternum function available in our WhatsApp.

Remember that, until now, the maximum period we had available to silence a chat was one year, so it was necessary to renew that silence at the moment in which we detected that the notifications of that chat returned to the screen of our mobile. Now, we are going to tell you how to end these annoying ones forever? notifications although, if you prefer a much more aggressive and radical method, the same is more effective to get out of there as soon as possible. Leaving the group.

Silence forever

What you should do is go to the list of all the chats that you have active in your application and find the one you want to condemn to eternal silence. When you find it, Access it and click on the top of the screen, where you can read the name of the group (It’s almost never a single contact chat, is it?). Now you are looking for the “Mute” function that, surely, you will have set to “No”.

How to silence a WhatsApp chat forever.

When you touch, a kind of pop-up window with three options will appear at the bottom. Two of them are the usual ones, that is, those of “8 Hours” and “1 Week” but then You will see that the new one appears, that of “Always”. You touch there so that it is selected and, then, you will notice a general relief because the comments, memes, photos, videos and other content with which they bombard you will stop consuming notifications in vain although, when entering the app, you will be able to see how many messages you have unread.

However, What happens to the chats that you had silenced for a year? Well, they stay as they were and if you want them to be blocked forever, you will have to go one by one changing the chat settings, in the same way that we have explained just above. So it is evident that from WhatsApp they choose to leave in our hands the decision to maintain the punishment only for twelve months, or extend it thanks to this “Always” that you already have available.