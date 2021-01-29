You can now translate with Google Lens without the need for an internet connection

- Advertisement -

It is one of the tools that we have included within the Google application, although in the case of Android we have a separate installation that will facilitate the whole process identification of images, or the translation of texts that we capture with the camera of our device. The problem is that, until now, we needed to have an internet connection to make it work.

Fortunately ‘offline’ modes are not uncommon in some Mountain View apps, As is the case with Google Maps, where we can have one or more areas of a map physically stored in the memory of our terminal, those that we visit the most or those that we will need to have available if, if necessary, we travel to another country or city ​​where coverage is not guaranteed.

How to activate offline mode

It must be said that Google Lens It has only modified its operation to use it offline in those cases where translations are involved. You know, those that we get by pointing the camera at a text printed on paper and we want to quickly transfer it to a digital format.

Offline translations in Google Lens.

So that the application can do the whole process without problems, even if we don’t have internet connectivity, just we will have to download the language packs that we want to always keep at hand. To do this, with the camera activated and the translation elements at the top, click on the selected languages ​​to enter a screen where you will see all those compatible with the service.

Now, and only on Android, by clicking on one of them (the ones that offer the download icon), it will give us the option to download it to the phone to always have it at hand. Spanish is one of them, as you can see in the screenshot that you have above and where Google advises us that the size of this download will be 45MB, which will be necessary to be able to “translate offline”.

In the case of English, which is probably the one you use the most, it is not necessary to download anything because there is no option to do so, so We understand that you are ready to use it offline. Needless to say, this configuration is maintained in all the windows where you are going to use Google Lens, as it is also the official Mountain View app, where an exclusive tab appears for these purposes with the well-known camera-shaped icon.