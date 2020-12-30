You can now try this function in the Windows 10 command console to find out what takes up space on your hard drive

- Advertisement -

The objective of the Microsoft Insider Program with Windows is that through the different existing channels, new functions, additions and improvements can be tested and tested before they reach other users. And one of the possibilities they are already testing is a new function for the command console.

It is a new tool that helps us discover what is the content that is taking up space in the hard drive of our computer showing the size of folders and drives. A function that responds to the name “DiskUsage”.

What takes up space on our hard drive

This way you can get the size of a folder from the command line without using any third party tools. A really practical function when we’re running out of hard drive space and we do not know what programs or files are occupying the storage.

This is the DiskUsage command, which is located in the path “C: Windows System32 diskusage.exe”. A utility that what it does is show the size of a folder on the hard drive. At a glance, you can check which folders occupy a certain space.

Entering the command console (just type CMD in the search box) and type “diskusage /” we will see a series of instructions so that we can apply filters to obtain a specific result. For example, you can search for folders that are more than 1 GB in size with this command:

diskusage / minFileSize = 1073741824 / hc: windows

Thus, when using DiskUsage, and with this command, we have access to a list with all the folders, including the C: Windows folder, that are larger than 1 GB.

Also, we can experiment with other functions, so that we can list the main folders on a drive or in a specific folder with the command “/ t =[número]”. The result of the order is this, diskusage / t = 5 / hc: windows), so that it displays an ordered list of 5 folders.

In addition, we can also list the main files in size using the command “/ u =[número], for example being like this diskusage / u = 5 / hc: windows.

The DiskUsage statement is still in an early stage of development, so there are aspects that should be polished. This does not mean that we are faced with a function that can give a lot of play, especially for those used to using the command console.

