You can now update Gmail to enjoy its new logo on your mobile

It was just ten days ago when Google announced that all the products included in its famous G Suite of office and productivity apps were changing their names and appearance, which affected one of those totems that Americans have had since its creation, back on April 1, 2004 when it was launched. We are referring to Gmail, the most important mail service in the world whose facelift finally reaches our devices.

That logo that we all have in mind has been, for 16 years, unalterable with the passing of fashions and mobile operating systems, With that trademark mailing envelope with a red “M” right above it. But those of Mountain View have decided to throw the house out the window, as they did with Google Maps last spring, and have broken with the past to offer us a significantly different experience.

Update now available

The point is that Google has already released the update of Gmail for iOS and Android that changes the appearance of its icon on the main screens of our phones, so you can download it right now by accessing the application store and making the relevant update. Although Google announces that in the same update they have added “bug fixes”, without a doubt the most striking thing will be that renewed aspect that will come to illuminate the screen of your phone.

Gmail icon before and after updating.

This new Gmail logo design is not the only one that will land in the Mountain View ecosystem, as Americans plan to do the same with other apps we use every day on our smartphones. This is the case of all productivity, such as Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations, which are also part of the Workspace that has replaced the old G Suite.

In the case of Gmail, the application has been changing throughout this year, with full integration with Google Meet which is, today, the main bet of Mountain View in the telecommuting market and videoconferencing apps, thanks to a tab in which it is possible to start conversations, schedule meetings for the following days or schedule those that we they arrive through email or calendar notes.

As usual, This update will appear automatically if you have the function activated by default or, if not, you can do it manually through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.