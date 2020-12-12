You can now use Apple Music through Google’s virtual assistant

Apple Music is a streaming music service that was born mainly to become an alternative to giants like Spotify within the Cupertino ecosystem. Hence iPhone, iPad, Mac users, etc. opted for it as it was a platform that was present within that iTunes that over the years has been transformed into the official music-only app.

Of course, surprisingly, that Apple Music ended up reaching Android users through an official app that we can download from the Play Store and that, at the time, was a complete amendment to the old aspiration of Steve Jobs to end Google’s mobile OS as it was. So now, it makes perfect sense that Mountain View’s smart speakers have included the ability to give voice commands to play music from that service.

Now available within the wizard

Google Home is a platform that manages through its official application all the services that we can enjoy and that, until now, were exclusively focused on those of the house (YouTube Music and before Play Music) and Spotify, so the arrival of Apple Music already allows us to configure this platform by default as the default to search and find the music we like the most.

Apple Music service.

To do it, you will have to go to the Google Home settings and tell the assistant that we have an active Apple Music account so that he is able to go to her to reproduce whatever it is. Keep in mind that we can tell our smart speaker two ways to find musical themes: on the one hand, ask for them without specifying the service, so it will go to the one defined by default, or on the other, add the tagline of the Cupertino service in the voice command.

In this way, to listen to any song, playlist or album that we want, we will only have to say something similar to the following:

“Ok Google, play Thriller on Apple Music”

If you have the Apple service marked by default, you can simply say:

“Ok Google, play Thriller”

This update has started to arrive in the last few hours And as with all these Google procedures, it will take a few days to reach all countries and users. Now it only remains that after Apple Music, those from Mountain View do the same with the Amazon or Tidal service, which still do not appear on our Google Home.