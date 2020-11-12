You can order the new Macs with M1 chips right now

In today’s 45-minute event, which can be considered the shortest in its history, Manzana launched with great fanfare their new mac with the new name chip M1. You can order the new Macs with M1 chips right now

MacBook Pro 13 ″ with M1

Mac mini with M1

MacBook Air with M1 chip

The App Store It is online again so that you can request the new one 13-inch MacBook Air, the new one 13-inch MacBook Pro or one new Mac mini, depending on your needs or financial capacity.

These new Macs boast great performance and energy efficiency never before seen.

MacBook Pro 13 ″ with M1

The price of the MacBook Pro 13 inches starts at € 1,129 in the Spanish market, for the 8GB RAM and 256 SSD model.

Now it comes with a new active cooling system, it is 2.8 times faster than the previous generation. It comes with two USB-C ports compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, up to 16 GB of RAM and an SSD disk of up to 2 TB.

Mac mini with M1

The Mac mini Part of the € 799.00 in the Spanish market, it has the 8-core M1 processor that is 3 times faster than the previous generation, 8GB of RAM and 256 SSD, and with the same size but its color. It is now totally silver.

Apple’s M1 incorporates 16 billion transistors and integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I / O and much more than a small microprocessor. With top performance, bespoke technologies, and the highest efficiency in the industry, 1 the M1 isn’t just a new step for the Mac. It’s a before and after in its history.

MacBook Air with M1 chip

The cost of the MacBook Air with M1 chip It starts at € 1,129.00 and its battery lasts up to 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video playback. It is silent since it does not have a fan. This generation is up to 3.5 times faster than its predecessor, 3 times faster than the best-selling Windows notebook.