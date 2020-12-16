You can view YouTube videos in HDR on your smartphone, we show you how

- Advertisement -

Many times we end up forgetting that the screens of the most important mobile phones on the market usually come with a multitude of standards and certifications to better see all multimedia content. One of them is the HDR than on YouTube.

And it is that, although we have the most modern, expensive and advanced terminal on the market, no matter how much we try We will not be able to take advantage of that HDR with which it is compatible if the application we use is not updated And, in the same way that Netflix (for example) is always one of the fastest to do so, in the case of YouTube it always costs a bit more to adapt.

How to watch HDR content on YouTube

The first thing to understand is the basic concept of what HDR is. The first thing is that it is not a type of resolution, but rather a feature that improves the image and its quality at the exposure level. In practice, it means that a camera is capable of taking several shots with several exposures to generate a single one in which all the elements are well defined. In a photograph it is something simple, but this function is also present in video cameras.

YouTube HDR Youtube

Does my smartphone device play HDR?

Although all modern devices can decode an HDR video file, your device must use a display capable of rendering HDR content natively. Otherwise, you will only see the HDR content wavered to a standard 24-bit color (8-bit per sample).

When it comes to watching YouTube in HDR on iOS, your options are limited to the YouTube mobile app on the latest iPhones. In the case of Android something similar happens, only the most modern devices of 1 or 2 years here are capable of playing with this technology.

Additionally, the content creator also needs to upload content that supports this option. This is an additional process with which you will surely gain more quality in your broadcasts while attracting more people. So you can see the content of the YouTube streams in HDR.

How to watch YouTube in HDR on iOS and Android

Do the following to watch YouTube in HDR on your smartphone.

Open the YouTube app on your iPhone or Android.

on your iPhone or Android. Click on a video you want to see.

Clickin the video to reveal the on-screen controls, and then press the three points in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Choose Quality in the menu that appears.

in the menu that appears. Choose one of the resolutions that includes “HDR.”