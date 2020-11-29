“You don’t die of Parkinson’s, but you die with it”: these 30 years in the life of Michael J. Fox are the best example of all that neurology has managed to advance

In 1817, he collected six different cases of “tremor at rest, abnormal posture and gait, paralysis, and decreased muscle strength.” However, it was not until life expectancy was lengthening that neurologists paid attention to a disease that today

Despite being the second most frequent neurodegenerative disease, the truth is that, at the public level, the disease remains a great unknown beyond the characteristic tremor. However, the loss (or degeneration) of dopaminergic neurons that is behind the disorder emerges in many ways.

There are early symptoms that allow, long before the appearance of motor symptoms (tremors, bandykinesis, rigidity and instability), to diagnose the disease: from loss of smell, abnormal fluctuation of mood and constipation to disturbed sleep that leads to strong movements and screaming during REM phase. With the disease well controlled and treated, Parkinson’s patients not only have “15 and 20 years of good quality life”Instead, they have a “normal” life expectancy.

As Justo García de Yébenes, head of the neurology section of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid pointed out, “between the 60s and 70s, great progress was made in improving the symptoms of the disease, and in the last 20 years the research has focused on look for the causes of the loss of the dopamine neuron and lines of study have been opened on elements that slow down the disease“.

In this sense, the main contribution that Michael J. Fox has made to the fight against the disease may not have been to raise funds and promote research initiatives, but show the thousands of people who suffer from it that life goes on. It may seem like a ’boutade’, but in a disease that profoundly affects mood and makes sufferers very vulnerable to depression and anxiety, this is important.

Future and present

Michael J. Fox in 1988 – Alan Light

Michael J. Fox himself acknowledged in an interview with the ‘New York Times’ in 2019 that the succession of bad films he made in the first half of the 90s was driven by fear. “I was so scared. I was not familiar with Parkinson’s. They tell you that your life will change completely. Yes? When? Now I’m fine, but at that time I couldn’t think about this, the “I’m fine now.” I could only think of “I’m going to be wrong”. And that didn’t allow me to trust that I could make decisions without worrying about time or financial pressures. ”

In that same interview, Fox explained that he left work in 2000 because he began to notice that, ten years after the diagnosis, his body was beginning to notice the effects of the disease (“I felt my face harden. My movements were restricted “). However, as time went by, the actor, let us remember that he was 40 years old, he understood that acting was an essential part of his life and “he needed to find a way to do it”.

And the truth is that this psychological process of dealing with the diagnosis is one of the most complex. The disorder becomes more and more frequent as the years go by and, in many cases, the diagnosis coincides with the years of retirement at a time of social imbalances and physical ailments in which the news can fall like a slab on the patient. Unjustifiably: today, neurology has managed to reduce the impact of Parkinson’s in a way that a few decades ago would seem like science fiction. That is why the case of Fox, with its peculiarities, is interesting.

But then why are you leaving it now?

In 2018, he was diagnosed with a tumor in the spinal cord. It seemed benign, but due to its location it began to affect mobility and they were forced to operate on it. The operation went well and, beyond the normal complications of a rehabilitation process, everything seemed in order. Just at that moment, he fell and broke his arm. Then the insecurities returned, “How can I tell anyone to hold their heads high, look on the positive side and that things are going to work out? I started to question everything and told myself that I could no longer face the things with optimism, that there was no positive side, that it was all negative, that it was all just grief and pain, “said Fox in ‘People’.

However, that has not been the problem that has forced him to leave (for the second time) the world of acting. The side effects of cancer treatment and the progressive worsening of the disease have ended up affecting their cognitive abilities. That’s how we started this article, with Fox acknowledging that his “short-term memory was destroyed.” It would not be strange that 30 years after diagnosis, the symptoms of the disease begin to make it uncomfortable to keep pace with a traditional shoot. However, those same three decades of work show us the current potential of treatments against the disease.

We cannot be sure if Michael J. Fox will keep his word this time or will return to the ring again, but what is clear is that the role of his life has played it in a sensational way.