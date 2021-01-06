“You feel plagued and marginalized”: Juan Osorio compared his fight against COVID to the life of “Chapo” in prison

- Advertisement -

The producer Juan Osorio is one of those who suffered the most after contracting COVID-19 and he even said goodbye to his children due to the overwhelming symptoms that were reflected in his body, but a little more recovered and with the help of an oxygen tank, he returned to his activities in front of the telenovela What happens to my family and compared his fight against the coronavirus with the stay of “Chapo” Guzmán in jail.

Niurka’s ex-partner opened up about his process to overcome the dreaded illness that isolated him at home for several weeks and with the fear of having infected his children.

According to Osorio, the whole time he was in his room he felt like in a prison and even in a situation very similar to that of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is imprisoned in the United States for leading the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the the most powerful and bloodthirsty in the country.

“I used to say it was ‘Chapo’ Osorio because they gave me the plate of food at the door and with disposable plates. My clothes, the person who helps with my clothes told me ‘we already disinfected it’, but they are afraid to grab it, with all that you feel like stinked and outcast. At the end of the road that is worth a hat, the important thing is that your life is saved, “he said, assuring that he now values ​​every aspect of his life.

The producer said he had three anxiety attacks and even thought about death, but it was his nurse who helped him regain oxygenation.

Juan Osorio arrived at work connected to an oxygen tank, support on which he now depends to complete his oxygenation.

“The doctors tell me that it is temporary and I’m really looking forward to my recovery … (oxygen tanks that he uses daily) quite a few, there are two large and one medium,” he explained.

He stressed that he was very concerned about neglecting his professional activities and of course taking care of his children.

“The material did not concern me, I was concerned with the emotional: what you love, what you do, the career, what we do. further I was very anguished because I lived with my children and asked my God that my children were not infected … it is a very strong anguish, very ugly. In addition, the production of What happens to my family in days of recording and that puts pressure on you ”, he mentioned.

He assured that he left several instructions to his daughter to act in case he died, but now that his health begins to improve, he is clear that he values ​​everything: “Eat, live well, don’t fight with anyone, enjoy. I love life differently ”.

Although Juan Osorio and Niurka have had controversial disagreements throughout their history together and recently the star said that from time to time they have intimate encounters, it was the producer who spoke of the rapprochement they had during his illness.

“She was very aware of me. She cried with me when she saw me very badly and with her I had a video call saying ‘Emilio (Osorio) is here’. But apart from that, I have nothing to say, “he concluded.

