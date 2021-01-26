You haven’t noticed, but this is how Google search has changed these days

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The world of technology, internet and mobile devices does not rest. These are living ecosystems in which small changes take place day by day that change over time the appearance and functionality of everything that can be seen. And proof of this is what happened at the beginning of the year where Google has very stealthily modified some substantial elements of its search engine.

Google search engine with new typography.

One of the ones that have attracted the most attention is the change in the font (Product Sans) that shows us the search results Inside its engine, it has adopted the official of the Mountain View. If you go to Chrome right now and look for any word, the result will give you a much more stylized, careful and rounded list and, above all, infinitely more “Google friendly” than it was until now.

Changes come to the app

All these changes have been coming since the beginning of the year, as they confess from Google in a post within their blog, where make an approach to the reasons that have also led them to change their appearance of your application on mobile devices. As one of the responsible designers confesses, “we wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit, so that people could find what they are looking for more quickly and easily.”

Changes in the Google ‘app’. Google

In the end, what Google is doing is not just trying to make it much easier to find the information that its search engine indexes, but what is available practically all over the world. What a huge responsibility. Hence, they have focused on making the changes in five very specific points: focus on information, “allowing people to focus” on it instead of “rather than the design elements that surround it”, or to make it easier to read, so they have decided to make “the section titles and results bigger”.

Along with the above, Google has sought to leave more space “to breathe”, so that the view is not overwhelmed because of the amount of information available, so they have decided to “create a new design of results from edge to edge and minimize the use of shadows, making it easier to immediately see what you are looking for.” Obviously, that new The way of distributing the space is also helped by the use of color, where the important thing is “highlighted”, leaving aside everything else.

Finally, the idea that has haunted the minds of the Mountain View designers has been to Boost the “Googley feeling”, meaning they have moved the roundness of their logo to many other places and parts of the design, such as “icons and rounded images” that now populate the entire experience of using the search engine.