“You live the mourning, you overcome it”: Mijares revealed unpublished aspects of his divorce from Lucero

In 2011, one of the divorces that have given the most talk in the Mexican entertainment industry took place, since the couple made up of Manuel Mijares and Lucero was considered one of the most stable and romantic in the show business, so much so that on their wedding day, in 1997, caused such a commotion that Televisa broadcast live the religious link of the singers, in an event that reached high levels of rating.

On January 18 of that year, they were married in the middle of a majestic ceremony at the Colegio de las Vizcainas in Mexico City, being baptized as “the wedding of the century.” followed by millions of Mexicans, in a television broadcast which is still in the top 10 highest-rated shows in history.

Now, the ex-marriage has repositioned itself in public comments after Manuel Mijares revealed the possible causes of his separation from the mother of his children. In an interview for the channel Youtube of the conductor Yodi Rosado, the interpreter of Soldier of love He told what were some of the reasons why he began to distance himself “gradually” from LuceritoHow he met her when she was just a teenager.

The interpreter assured that he knew about her for the first time when she was recording the children’s telenovela SparkleBy then she was 13 years old, but she knew her until 1987 when the actress was already 17. He recalled that he coincided with the also singer when they participated as protagonists of the film Get away with me, which, as he recalled, he did not want to do because he is not an actor, but was forced by the starsystem of Televisa that positioned his figures in different projects.

“Before, if they pasted your records, they gave you movies, they offered to make soap operas and many things., there was the one of the fotonovela. The truth is, I never liked acting, nor do I know how to act, nor do I think it’s my thing, ”he revealed.

Mijares assured that from the first moment he saw Lucero “he loved it”, but it was only with the passing of the years when the conquest was madeHowever, from the beginning it was clear that it could become a complicated relationship since he traveled a lot, in addition to the 11 years difference between them.

“I loved it, we started to … well, you know, the game (…) We flirted and. We stopped seeing each other and, suddenly, time passes, I see her promoting a record, she was already about 24 years old and the flirtation began, “he recalled.

And it is that the balladeer hinted that the difference in ages it could have been a factor that influenced the separation: “that was the problem”, coupled with the strenuous workloads of the two, which caused them to stop seeing each other and the family life at home has been lost.

And it is that at the time the media speculated on the probable causes of the separation, and some versions claimed an alleged infidelity and others a bad relationship, and although they were never frontal regarding the causes of the divorce, now Mijares hinted at how the distancing originated.

“What could have intervened a lot was that she traveled a lot and I did too. We were used to it being one or the other. He made tours, novels, they took many chapters ”, he assured.

Likewise, Mijares commented that the separation was gradual, as they first decided to sleep in separate rooms; However, the singer stressed that they have always respected each other. “We continue to treat each other with the same affection (…) As an adult you overcome this, you understand it, you live mourning, you overcome it”, He concluded.

