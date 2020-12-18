Latest newsTech News

You may be among the millions of Chrome or Edge users who have installed these 28 malicious extensions

By Brian Adam
You may be among the millions of Chrome or Edge users who have installed these 28 malicious extensions
Avast security researchers have discovered 28 extensions for Chrome and Edge web browsers that contain malicious code. It is likely that the plug-ins could have imore than three million people affected all over the world.

A total of 28 infected extensions

The cybersecurity company Avast first discovered the extensions last month, and some are believed to have been active since at least December 2018. Among the malicious activity they carry out, some redirect user traffic to ads or phishing sites, some harvest personal data or browsing, and others download additional malware.

Shutterstock

Of the 28 malicious extensions identified, 15 were available for the Chrome web browser, while 13 were Edge extensions. The researchers covered a wide spectrum of services, from messaging platforms to streaming music, with many well-known brands such as Spotify and the New York Times to convince users that downloads are safe.

Malware for money

“Our hypothesis is that either the extensions were deliberately built with the malware embedded, or the author waited for the extensions to become popular and then pushed an update that contained the malware,” said Avast researcher Jan Rubin. “It could also be that the author sold the original extensions to someone else after creating them and then his client introduced the malware.”

Avast also added that it believes the main objective is financial. Cybercriminals get paid when the extension redirects a user to a third-party domain. Many of the extensions have proven to be extremely popular, with tens of thousands of installations, which could have resulted in considerable cash figures for attackers.

Avast has communicated its list of malicious extensions to Google and Microsoft, with both companies currently conducting their own investigations.. Meanwhile, any individual who has installed one of the plug-ins in question should remove it as soon as possible and run anti-virus software on their device.

