“You sold me a love that never existed”: Danna Paola raised doubts after publishing a conversation about a sentimental break

The singer and actress, Danna Paola, shared with her followers a conversation that shows a supposed sentimental break, which caused more than one rumor about his love situation and until his next musical step.

“You sold me a love that never existed … and here I am”, wrote the interpreter of Hey Pablo to title the recording that he shared from his official Instagram account.

“I hope that if things change they will be for the better … that this stage makes us grow and enjoy what we have left, what was or what we are … but I don’t know anymore, we are better separated, this is not going to work. ”, the singer wrote in a long message that she sent to an unknown recipient.

“I no longer recognize you, I don’t know who you are, or who you were. But what I’m more sure of than ever is who I am, after you. I leave Madrid very broken … with my heart in my hand. But ready. Already. I said”, the actress continued.

On Twitter, Danna added more messages that confused her followers, as she elaborated on the alleged breakup, although she returned to Mexico in early 2020.

“If I didn’t say goodbye … it was better that way”, “I don’t want to sleep anymore …”, “I don’t measure time … or days, now”, are some of the tweets that the actress issued from her official account a few hours ago.

Despite the heartfelt words of the protagonist of Elite, the mysterious person did try to reconcile and asked: “Mark me”

“I don’t want to talk right now. Besides, I’m going to take off ”the singer replied. The messages were allegedly exchanged before the actress boarded a flight to Mexico.

“Give me a few days. I’m going to Mexico on January 15, I’m asking you for just a few days”Reads the messages Danna received. However, the actress replies with denials to the request of her alleged ex-partner.

“I am saying enough. It took me so long to tell you all this. And I hope you understand … this is no longer fiction, it is pure reality. All a sh * t “, said Danna, before assuring that “she is better alone”.

“But what the fuck are you saying. Callaaaaa ”, wrote the person, to which the famous one quickly responded: “No. You shut up ”.

Faced with such a revealing conversation, Danna Paola’s followers assured that it was all about an advertising strategy to announce the premiere of a new song, presumably available as of January 15.

“I’m in shock”, “You just won the promo of the year !!! What’s going on?” And say something, you have us on your nerves, woman! ” are some of the comments he received the video that already has more than 900 thousand views and a thousand comments.

And it is that a few days ago he also shared a video where he is seen crying and eating ice cream. In the background a melancholic song is heard to accompany the scene that belongs to the film The simplest thing is to complicate everything.

These publications attracted a lot of attention because Danna Paola is always very hermetic with her private life, despite the fact that she is constantly related to celebrities, like last year with Sebastián Yatra.

In December 2020 she was photographed in the company of singer Alex Hoyer. According to the show magazine TV Notes, the artists began a relationship late last year and spent the night together after a Halloween party Danna threw.

|