You-TLDR, convert any YouTube video into text

Have you thought about the usefulness of converting a video into text? It may seem a bit strange, but it can be useful in many situations. For example, if you need to take notes on a speech you play on YouTube, you could convert it to text instead of writing down what you hear. This is an extremely useful and interesting possibility, so if you are interested in converting a YouTube video into text, we will present you with the tool to achieve it.

Its name is You-TLDR and it will be enough to paste the link of the video that you want to convert into text so that the system does it in a matter of seconds.

Extract text from any YouTube video

As we already know, YouTube is a source of all kinds of material and therefore it is useful for research processes. When we are on a task of this type, we must constantly take notes, although this could be avoidable. To achieve this, we can take advantage of the system offered by You-TLDR, capable of converting any YouTube video into text. In this way, we extract the text from the video in question and we will only have to copy and paste it in our notes.

It should be noted that the You-TLDR service is completely free and does not require registration processes for its use. The only prerequisite you will need to use the service is to have copied the video link.

In this way, go to the website and on the main page you will receive the bar where you must paste the link. Paste it and then click the “Transcribe” button to start the video processing. After a few seconds, all the text of the video will be displayed on the screen, with time stamps. In this way, you will be able to know what moment in the material each text corresponds to.

You-TLDR is a tool that can save us a lot of work time in various circumstances, so it is worth keeping it in our bookmarks. If you want to extract text from any YouTube video, don’t hesitate to follow this link.

.