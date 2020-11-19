You will choose a Mac over all things

Any time of the year is ideal to replace that old computer equipment that no longer performs the same as before and acquire a more modern one with enough power to do all kinds of tasks.

Although there are endless options on the market in the field of computing, it is not surprising that one of the alternatives with the most supporters are Macs. Power, security or comfort are just some of its strengths.

Maximum security

(Almost) everyone has ever heard of the security of macOS, the Mac operating system is invulnerable to viruses. Although this is not true, by comparison they are more secure than Microsoft’s operating system.

This represents a significant saving for your pocket compared to the purchase of antivirus, in addition to preventing this type of software from consuming resources that can be used for other purposes.

Although for some time now, the Apple ecosystem has become more attractive to cyberattacks (in the form of all types of malware, adware, ransomware, phishing …), the Californian firm is aware of this new situation and is constantly incorporating new advanced monitoring, encryption and system update technologies.

Ease of cleaning

As in any computer, it is necessary to clean it of files that tend to accumulate based on the daily use that is given to it. Although the macOS operating system has some good maintenance tools and routines, that does not mean that they are perfect computers.

And it is that a continuous and carefree use will cause the system to accumulate files and errors, but much less than in other operating systems. Delete apps or uninstall programs on Mac it’s very easy: just drag them to the trash can.

Great service life and power

One of the great pros of Apple is the long lifespan of its devices. It is not uncommon for a Mac to be several years old and continue to function as if it were just purchased. You can give it all the war you want, which even after a few years will continue as new.

Not to mention that Macs are extremely powerful computers, thanks to the latest generation processors and the RAM they mount. Without a doubt, these are characteristics that ensure the proper functioning of any software installed on the device.

And we can not ignore the fact that macOS is optimized for the configuration that your computers mount, not being so Windows that can be installed on all types of computers with different pieces of hardware cannot be so optimized.

A design like no other

If there is a concept that defines Macs, it is that these computers are, without a doubt, pure elegance.

Their attractive design, combined with their low weight and extreme thinness, makes these devices easily transportable. And all this without talking about its Retina displays, which will make your head explode with the enormous clarity of its colors.

This feature makes them the ideal computers for designers and photographers.

Full compatibility with the Apple ecosystem

Using any Apple device – be it a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch – can do extraordinary things. But, if all are used at the same time the possibilities multiply. Imagine talking on the phone without lifting the iPhone, using the iPad as a second screen for the Mac to have more work space, automatically unlocking the Mac with the Apple Watch, copying images, videos and texts from the iPhone or iPad to paste them on a nearby Mac …

For all this, and much more, Macs are the best option if you are thinking of buying a new computer. Security, power, useful life and a spectacular design are more than enough reasons to opt for a Mac. You will not regret it!

