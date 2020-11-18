You will no longer be able to start WhatsApp Web in this version of Microsoft Edge

WhatsApp is the most widely used multiplatform messaging application in the world. Even after a decade, the app still hasn’t added support for multi-device login. However, it does allow users to use their account on computers through WhatsApp Web. This function is no longer compatible with an old version of Microsoft’s browser, specifically the version Microsoft Edge Legacy.

Software giant Microsoft introduced Edge with the launch of the Windows 10 operating system in 2015. Until 2019, it was based on the company’s own navigation engine called EdgeHTML and Chakra’s JavasScripte engine.

Microsoft introduced its version based on Chrome

But then the Redmond-based company introduced a new version of Edge based on the Chromium project developed by Google. The stable version of this new Edge was launched this January 2020, having greater success than its previous version.

Since then, the original version has been called Edge Legacy. With Microsoft discontinuing development of the original version, other companies began to stop supporting it as well. Now, according to Windows Latest, WhatsApp has become the latest company to join the bandwagon.

What does this mean? When is it going to happen?

Microsoft Edge Legacy Microsoft

What this means is that users will no longer be able to log into WhatsApp Web in Microsoft Edge Legacy. If they want access, they will have to download and install the latest version of Microsoft Edge or any other browser of their choice such as Google Chrome.

As reported by Microsoft, it will cease to be compatible throughout 2021. They have not given a specific date, but they have already begun to warn that it will not be accessible from Edge Legacy. So users are being asked to make the leap to Chromium-based Edge.

Another alternative is that the option that users have can also download and install the WhatsApp Web application from the official WhatsApp website. That said, with the update of multi-device support, WhatsApp Web will be much more appealing to users, but the Facebook-owned service has not yet decided to release this much-desired new version, although they have already been testing it for a while and Your announcement may be imminent as we wrote above.