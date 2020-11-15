You will spend almost 9 years looking at your mobile screen

If you had the suspicion that you spend too much time using your phone mobile -or that one of your friends, family, children, co-workers … does- the headline of this news will be enlightening: we are so hooked on the mobile phone that we will spend on average almost 9 years of our lives looking at your screen.

On average, we will spend 76,500 hours of our life looking at the screen of our mobile phone

This is the terrifying conclusion of a study carried out by the British comparator WhistleOut and which analyzes the daily time that each user spends using their mobile phone. For many, it is the first thing they see in the morning when they wake up, and the last thing they look at before going to sleep, to the point that, on average, a person will invest 76,500 hours of his life in activities carried out by looking at the mobile screen: checking your email, the status of your bank accounts, talking on WhatsApp, updating your social networks …

That number of hours represents 8.74 years of the life of a standard person, according to the report, which begins counting from the age of 10 (age at which, on average, users have their first mobile phone) and considering an average of 3.07 hours of daily use.

According to the report, Millennials are the ones who spend the most time connected to their mobile phones, up to 3.7 hours a day (which means 56 full days a year), while, as the age group increases, the number decreases slightly minutes spent per day looking at the mobile phone screen: Gen X members spend three hours a day online, while Boomers 2.5 hours a day (39 full days a year), according to average data noted in the report.

For the preparation of the study, the comparator interviewed more than 1,000 users and established 9 hours as the average time sleeping per day. This means that Millennials spend almost a quarter (23.1%) of their life awake looking at their mobile phone, while members of Generation X spend 16.5% of their day awake and boomers 9.9 % of their day awake.

For those who do not know, Millennials are users born between 1981 and 1996, while Generation X are those born between 1965 and 1980. For their part, “Baby Boomers” were born between 1946 and 1964. If you interested in knowing more, you can read this article about six different generations existing today.

