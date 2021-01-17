YouDJ, become a DJ using music from YouTube

- Advertisement -

In any group of friends or family, there is always one in charge of setting the musical atmosphere. These characters with a DJ soul can really have a talent to exploit in this area. Previously the equipment required for this activity was somewhat expensive, but technology has brought it into the digital realm. Therefore, we will present you a tool that will allow you to become a DJ with YouTube music.

His name is YouDJ and he presents us with a virtual turntable where we will load our songs to start mixing.

Do you want to be a DJ? Get started with YouDJ and YouTube music

There is no doubt that YouTube is a gigantic music database and that we will find practically any song. This makes the platform an excellent music repository for DJs. Having these free resources at hand, we can only have a tool that makes what we propose a reality. This tool is YouDJ, an application that works from the browser showing a turntable for mixing.

If you have seen or used programs like VirtualDJ before, you will realize that YouDJ does not have much difference in its appearance. On the other hand, it is necessary to highlight that the application needs registration for its use. However, when you sign up you can save your mixes and listen to them whenever you want.

As we mentioned before, the interface is very similar to VirtualDJ. In that sense, we will have a table with two discs on top, in the middle, a rack with equalization and effects controls separates them. Right below we will have the playlist with the search tool. The latter is capable of locating songs on both YouTube and SoundCloud.

Simply select the songs you want and play with the effects at the top to start your DJ journey. What is attractive about the application is the ability to extract music from YouTube. This allows us to have a gigantic catalog for our mixes.

If you like to play music, you can keep using YouTube and become a DJ with YouDJ.

To visit him, follow this link.

.