Youin You-Box, analysis: Android TV and 4K at an adjusted price direct from Spain

Youin is one of the major players in the world of electric scooters and, in addition to having mobility-related products under control, is starting in the world of smart TV. Its first device with Android TV is the Youin You-Box, a proposal with Android TV at a price below 70 euros, a price range to compete with alternatives such as the Chromecast with Google TV or the new Fire TV Stick 4K.

It has gone through our analysis table so that we can tell you in depth how it behaves and if it is a good alternative to the proposals that are already on the market. A strong section of connectivity, video in 4K 60 and a compact design are its main assets, but let’s see more in depth what it brings.

Youin You-Box, technical sheet

Youin You-Box RESOLUTION Up to 4K 60 FPS PROCESSOR Quad-Core ARM Cortex A55

1908Mhz MEMORY 2GB DDR3 RAM

8 GB internal memory CONNECTIVITY AND PORTS WiFi and Ethernet

Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.0

USB 2.0

USB C

Micro SD

HDMI

AV & SPDIF VIDEO UHD 4K HDR 60fps H.265 / HEVC 10bits SOUND Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Atmos

DTS

AAC COMMAND Remote control with voice control

Dedicated buttons for Netflix

Google Assistant PRICE 69.90 euros

Design: compact and discreet

At the design level, this Android TV box has a fairly compact box that will hardly take up space in the furniture where we place it. The device fits in the palm of one hand and has a small central LED that tells us when it is off (red) and when it is on (blue). It is made of plastic, with the company logo on the top and various ports both on the back and on the sides.

Turning it we find the connections: micro-SD card slot, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 on its side. At the rear, the power input, an Ethernet port, HDMI, AV, optical input for audio cable and USB-Type C cable. We can hardly ask for anything more at the connection level, since it is very complete. In our case, we have connected it via HDMI to the TV without any major problem.

At the design and construction level, the You-Box fulfills its mission. It is a discreet, compact and well finished device, at the height of its direct rivals

In our opinion, a discreet design, successful and at the height of its competition. It fits practically anywhere and, being so discreet, it should not break too much the aesthetics of the furniture in which we have placed the television. We do not miss any extra ports or more LED indicators. The device is simple, but functional.

The only downside is that, being a somewhat porous plastic, it is easy for dust to embed on the surface of the device. It is enough to clean it when the accumulation is excessive, but it is a small problem that the body of the device has.

A small command that can with everything

The control of this device is very complete, although something small. We get to all the buttons without overlapping each other, but we would have appreciated a few extra centimeters in length and at least one in width, especially for those users who have large hands. Beyond this detail, the command is well finished on a visual level and is quite complete in functionalities.

This remote has three buttons dedicated to content on demand services: Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. There is also a button for the Google Assistant and Google Play Store

The button travel is good, the placement of the buttons is consistent and we have several interesting dedicated buttons: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play. In the same way, we have a dedicated button for the Google Assistant, as well as buttons to add content directly to favorites or access settings. The control of the You-Box is thus more complete even than that of the Chromecast with Google TV, with a similar size, but with fewer buttons.

It has an infrared in its upper part, being the immediate response from when we press the button until the television responds. If we want to invoke the Google Assistant, we just have to press and hold the dedicated button. Microphone voice recognition is pretty good, so we have not had problems of any kind when using it. It works with two AAA batteries, so its autonomy will depend on them.

Android TV is still a marvel and the You-box moves it well

Android TV main screen in the You-Box.

Android TV continues to be a delight, improving in many cases the interface of our Smart TVs and providing an interesting ecosystem of applications. In the case of Youin we do not find layers of personalization or additions above, out of factory we can’t find bloatware, although we have these apps pre-installed:

Netflix

Prime Video

Youtube

Google Play Movies

Music

Google Music

Google Play Games

Google Play Store

If we want to install any app, we do it from the Play Store, just like in Android. The version we have is Android 10 with the October 2020 patch, at least at the time of writing this review. Android TV 11 has been available since September 2020, so this is one of the weakest points of the device, somewhat outdated for the moment.

Android TV has its main application screen, where we can quickly access everything we have downloaded. We also have quite easy access the content that we have been reproducing from the ‘list’ section, which allows us to resume our favorite series or movie in a matter of seconds.

In addition to being able to access the applications that we have downloaded, this device has Chromecast Built-In, so we can send content from the phone to the box, as if it were a Chromecast. Of course, Chromecast Built-in has small limitations compared to Chromecast, although the experience is similar.

At the performance level, we have been surprised by the fluidity and speed with which this device moves. We have not had the slightest slowdown, hang or minimal problem: everything moves fast, smoothly and satisfactorily. The main problem that we have found has been the 8 GB of memory with which this device comes, of which a little more than five are free.

We can read local content with microSD cards, USB memories and others, although we would have preferred to have, in addition to these functions, have more internal memory

Just download a couple of heavy apps to fill up your storage and we have to go around uninstalling apps to free it. It should be noted, that yes, that having a microSD, USB and USB C slot allows us to connect memory cards, USB memories and Type C Hub to read local content from Android TV.

Taking into account the capabilities of the device and the extensive catalog of applications that begins to exist on Android TV, at least 16 GB is missing internal memory. We can install HBO, a small game and a specific app, but it is easy to end the internal memory in just a few minutes.

Video playback is automatically adjusted according to the content we are watching, with a maximum resolution of 4K up to 60 FPS and with HDR playback in formats such as Dolby Vision. As is evident, If our television does not support this resolution, the contents will be adapted to the maximum resolution supported by it., without rescaling of any kind.

The opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

The You-Box has surprised us, and it is that it fulfills its mission point by point. It plays video in 4K 60 fps, it respects the Android TV interface (although it is not entirely up to date), it has Bluetooth 4.2 (some of its direct rivals have 4.1), it has all the ports we can ask for, the remote has multiple shortcuts , etc.

Youin’s first bet on Android TV is complete, if they comply at the level of updates this Android TV Box will have a lot of life ahead

As points to improve, we would have liked to see more internal memory, since such a complete device is very limited with 8 GB of which the operating system already occupies almost half. Despite this, Youin’s first bet on Android TV is complete, it works as expected and, if they comply in the face of updates, it can be a great competitor.

The terminal has been released for analysis by Youin. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.