Latest news

Young Gaeltacht children sought to enter sean-nós and bracket competitions

By Brian Adam
0
0
Young Gaeltacht children sought to enter sean-nós and bracket competitions
Young Gaeltacht Children Sought To Enter Sean Nós And Bracket Competitions

Must Read

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Recensione: il pennino a un prezzo più basso

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo avervi raccontato la variante Ultra, testiamo anche un altro nuovo arrivato in casa Samsung: il "modello base" Galaxy Note 20. Ad agosto 2020 è...
Read more
Apps

The mobile alerts you if there is a knock on the door or the dog barks with the new sound notifications

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced on its blog a new accessibility feature through its Instant Transcription app: sound notifications. They are something like...
Read more
Apple

Battery issues with iOS 14? Possible solutions

Abraham - 0
Apple released the final version of iOS 14 a few days ago and some users are complaining that their devices are consuming battery at...
Read more
Latest news

A Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with a camera under the screen appears in a video

Abraham - 0
This week we have seen the first smartphone with an under-screen camera, which comes from the hand of ZTE. However, ZTE is not the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the cancellation of Oireachtas na Samhna this year, a series of competitions aimed at young people in the Gaeltacht are being run online this month by Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta and TG4

Young Gaeltacht children sought to enter sean-nós and bracket competitions

Today is the last day for young Gaeltacht candidates to enter a series of competitions run online by Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta and TG4 at the end of the month.

With the cancellation of Oireachtas na Samhna this year, children in the Gaeltacht will have the opportunity to take part in a series of competitions which will be broadcast on TG4 and on social media at the end of the month, during which the Oireachtas festival would normally take place.

Young people from all Gaeltacht areas are being sought to enter various competitions – brackets, paired interviews, storytelling, singing, recitation and dancing.

Parents are asked to record a short 30 second video of the young candidate in a story, step or act and forward them to Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta via WhatsApp. It is recommended that candidates introduce themselves and state their whereabouts before commencing their party trick.

The recording will take place between 17-25 October in the Gaeltacht areas and the children and their parents need to be available for the recording.

As part of the competition, young candidates will have the opportunity to do a rehearsal session with a mentor on Zoom before recording.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm today. Send the videos to the number 087-2461685 on WhatsApp, along with the name, age and address of the child and the name and number of the parent.

Related Articles

Latest news

Shortlist for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020 announced

Brian Adam - 0
The award recognizes businesses that promote the Irish language in Galway city ...
Read more
Apple

Battery issues with iOS 14? Possible solutions

Abraham - 0
Apple released the final version of iOS 14 a few days ago and some users are complaining that their devices are consuming battery at...
Read more
Latest news

A Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with a camera under the screen appears in a video

Abraham - 0
This week we have seen the first smartphone with an under-screen camera, which comes from the hand of ZTE. However, ZTE is not the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©