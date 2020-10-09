Young Gaeltacht children sought to enter sean-nós and bracket competitions

With the cancellation of Oireachtas na Samhna this year, a series of competitions aimed at young people in the Gaeltacht are being run online this month by Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta and TG4

With the cancellation of Oireachtas na Samhna this year, children in the Gaeltacht will have the opportunity to take part in a series of competitions which will be broadcast on TG4 and on social media at the end of the month, during which the Oireachtas festival would normally take place.

Young people from all Gaeltacht areas are being sought to enter various competitions – brackets, paired interviews, storytelling, singing, recitation and dancing.

Parents are asked to record a short 30 second video of the young candidate in a story, step or act and forward them to Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta via WhatsApp. It is recommended that candidates introduce themselves and state their whereabouts before commencing their party trick.

The recording will take place between 17-25 October in the Gaeltacht areas and the children and their parents need to be available for the recording.

As part of the competition, young candidates will have the opportunity to do a rehearsal session with a mentor on Zoom before recording.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm today. Send the videos to the number 087-2461685 on WhatsApp, along with the name, age and address of the child and the name and number of the parent.